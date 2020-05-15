'Gulabo Sitabo' on OTT: 'Fanaa' director Kunal Kohli hits out at INOX, other celebs react

After weeks of speculation, Gulabo Sitabo makers made the first official announcement of a major film skipping the theatres to directly release Over-the-Top. The announcement did not go down well with the multiplex owners who felt the producers should have waited for the resumption of theatres to release their ventures. The statement of one multiplex chain, INOX, however, did not please the celebrities much.

IMPORTANT... #INOX reacts to film producers / Studios releasing films on #OTT platforms, bypassing theatrical release... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/J5lqHrS4ud — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2020

As INOX expressed its ‘extreme displeasure and disappointment’, Fanaa director Kunal Kohli was among those who disagreed with their views. The filmmaker asked if the multiplexes ever shared the revenue from the sale of food and beverage, claiming how audiences paid more for popcorn than even the tickets. The Hum Tum director felt multiplexes should start sharing that revenue with producers, before 'accusing' them as they tried to survive during the COVID era.

Here are the posts

Do multiplexes give producers a share of Food & Beverage sales? Audiences spend more on F&B than tickets & we don't get a share of that, we should.Profit margins are much more on popcorn than what producers get. Awaiting a reply from inox. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 14, 2020

Let inox release what % of their revenue is ticket sales vs F&B.F&B is based on ticket sales, no one goes to a theatre to eat,Right? Start sharing that revenue with producers as well, before accusing them for trying to survive in a world pandemic never witnessed before by mankind — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 14, 2020

Ishq Vishk director Ken Ghosh felt the multiplex owners should not be worried and that once services would resume, they will have numerous films that will release. He said the decision was sparked by financial constraints.

I dont think the Film Industries Exhibition wing needs to get alarmed with films going directly to digital for now.

Film makers dream of their creations on the big screen, these decisions are temporary and due to financial constraints. — Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) May 15, 2020

As long as there is a film industry, films will be made, look at it like a river of content flowing by your house. It's ok if you miss the water flowing right now, when the exhibition sector is back up, that river will still be flowing, with new exciting projects for you. — Ken Ghosh (@kenghosh) May 15, 2020

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta said it was an ‘exception’ and not the ‘new norm’,.

Screenwriter of films like Shahid and Aligarh, Apurva Asrani said ‘films age quickly’ and that exhibitors must support survival of cinema right now.

Films age quickly. Technology changes, prevalent atmospheres change, subjects once relevant can become stale. Imperative that a films release is timely, else money & efforts of many go down the drain. Exhibitors must support survival of cinema right now. #LaxmmiBomb #GulaboSitabo https://t.co/mr5Ft8YTEP — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 15, 2020

Director Onir and Ugly actor Rahul Bhat hit out at multiplexes for not helping out small films and giving them enough shows. Actor Viveck Vaswani asked if multiplexes could survive without cinema.

Ruthless cinema chain owners who didn’t spare one gd show for small films todayare pleading,crying foul,asking for being fare,reminding karma to producers who chose their films to be screened directly on OTT platforms.i wonder if they will remember this time when all is ok again — Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) May 14, 2020

Absolutely correct.For years they have arm twisted indie films producers /high ticket prices ,bad show timings , less shows & at times forcing to pay for shows and now complaining .Originals r anyway becoming common .They don’t help all those good films that don’t get theatrical https://t.co/hR9QeD8iKN — Onir (@IamOnir) May 14, 2020

Cinema will survive without recliners. It always has. Will the recliners survive without cinema? — ProfessorViveckVaswani (@FanViveck) May 14, 2020

After INOX, PVR Cinemas CEO also expressed its disappointment.

Meanwhile, after Shoojit Sircars’ Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, now Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi has also been announced for a direct premiere on TV.

