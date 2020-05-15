Last Updated:

'Gulabo Sitabo' On OTT: 'Fanaa' Director Kunal Kohli Hits Out At INOX, Other Celebs React

As 'Gulabo Sitabo' geared up to release on OTT, 'Fanaa' director Kunal Kohli hit out at INOX after it expressed its disapproval. Other celebs also reacted.

'Gulabo Sitabo' on OTT: 'Fanaa' director Kunal Kohli hits out at INOX, other celebs react

After weeks of speculation, Gulabo Sitabo makers made the first official announcement of a major film skipping the theatres to directly release Over-the-Top. The announcement did not go down well with the multiplex owners who felt the producers should have waited for the resumption of theatres to release their ventures. The statement of one multiplex chain, INOX, however, did not please the celebrities much.

As INOX expressed its ‘extreme displeasure and disappointment’, Fanaa director Kunal Kohli was among those who disagreed with their views. The filmmaker asked if the multiplexes ever shared the revenue from the sale of food and beverage, claiming how audiences paid more for popcorn than even the tickets. The Hum Tum director felt multiplexes should start sharing that revenue with producers, before 'accusing' them as they tried to survive during the COVID era.

Here are the posts

Ishq Vishk director Ken Ghosh felt the multiplex owners should not be worried and that once services would resume, they will have numerous films that will release. He said the decision was sparked by financial constraints. 

Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta said it was an ‘exception’ and not the ‘new norm’,.

Screenwriter of films like Shahid and Aligarh, Apurva Asrani said ‘films age quickly’ and that exhibitors must support survival of cinema right now.

Director Onir and Ugly actor Rahul Bhat hit out at multiplexes for not helping out small films and giving them enough shows. Actor Viveck Vaswani asked if multiplexes could survive without cinema.

After INOX, PVR Cinemas CEO also expressed its disappointment.

Meanwhile, after Shoojit Sircars’ Gulabo Sitabo starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, now Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi has also been announced for a direct premiere on TV.

