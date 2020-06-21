'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Ghoomketu' & Other Bollywood Films That You Can Watch On OTT Platforms

The Covid-19 situation has made the Indians stay at home in social distancing and home quarantine. This had made people enjoy some interesting web series. And for entertaining the audiences amid the lockdown effect, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 have been engaging the audience with their original and conceptual content.

And not only web series, but these streaming platforms have also delivered some amazing content for the viewers in the form of movies. A few movies are also released exclusively on digital platforms because the theatres are shut. Let’s take a look at some Bollywood films that were released on OTT or streaming platforms.

Gulabo Sitabo, Ghoomketu, Choked & other films released on streaming platforms:

Gulabo Sitabo

Gulabo Sitabo is a movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and meant for a theatrical release. This Ayushmann and Amitabh Bachchan film was released on Amazon Prime Video and started streaming on June 12. The Shoojit Sircar’s directorial was the primary mainstream Bollywood film to go for a digital release due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Choked

Choked, this film was directed by Anurag Kashyap. This film stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew and Amruta Subhash among others in the crucial roles. Choked, this film is streaming on Netflix and follows the story of a girl named Sarita (Kher) who chances upon loads of cash that can possibly resolve all her problems.

Ghoomketu

Ghoomketu is a comedy-drama film penned and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, streaming on Zee 5. This Nawazuddin Siddiqui film retells the story of an ambitious writer who desires to join the film industry and Anurag Kashyap features a corrupt cop. Ghoomketu also stars Ragini Khanna, Raghubir Yadav and Brijendra Kala among others.

Mrs Serial Killer

Mrs Serial Killer was highly-acclaimed when it released on Netflix, helmed by Shirish Kunder. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the significant roles. This Netflix film is a crime thriller where Jacqueline Fernandez plays a role where he tries to save her husband (Bajpayee) and in the process becomes implicated as a serial killer.

What Are The Odds

This Netflix film produced by Abhay Deol was titled, What Are the Odds. The film starred Deol, Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Monica Dogra, Manu Rishi and Sulabha Arya in their best roles. The film was directed by Megha Ramaswamy, and this Netflix film is the story of two unplanned friends who spend a whole day together.

