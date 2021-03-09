'Gully Boy' Movie Is Based On The Lives Of Which Indian Rappers? Read Details

Gully Boy is one of the musical drama films that gained immense love and appreciation from the audiences. As the story of the two Gully Boy rappers created a sensation among the audience, the fans must be eager to know more about the rappers on which the story of the movie was based. Read further to know more about the Gully Boy rappers whose characters were played by two of the popular actors from Bollywood.

The story of the movie Gully Boy is based on the life of which Indian rappers?

The story of Gully Boy movie was based on the lives of two Indian rappers and showcased their own journeys of beginning from a Mumbai slum to becoming a top Indian rapper. The plot followed the life of Vivian Fernandes, popularly known as Divine, along with Naved Shaikh known as Naezy. The role of Naezy was essayed by Ranveer Singh while Divine’s role was essayed by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Even Alia Bhatt essayed a significant role in the film of Divine’s lover whose performance was appreciated by the audience.

Divine began his career as an underground rapper in 2011 and then became a part of a hip hop crew. One of his songs became a sensation among the audience and from thereon, he began gaining popularity in Bollywood. The combination of Divine and Naezy became a huge hit later on when the duo came up with the song Mere Gully Mein in 2015. Naved Shaikh gained attention from his debut music video Aafat along with the collaboration with Divine. After he released a couple of songs for short films, documentaries, etc he caught the attention of Zoya Akhtar and inspired her to make Gully Boy.

Naezy’s songs

Some of the popular Naezy’s songs include Raaste Kathin, Tragedy Mein Comedy, Asal Hustle, Azaad Hu Mein, Aafat Waapas, Ab Teri Baari, Sabke Liye Broadband, Bhalta The Psypher 1.0 and many more.

Divine’s songs

The popular songs of the Gully Boy rapper include Jungle Raja, Mitra Da Swag, Scene Kya Hai, Gully Gang, Bombay To Punjab, Chaabi Wala Bandar, Bas Kya Ba, Yeh Mera Bombay, Voice Of The Streets and a lot more.