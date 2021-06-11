Gully Boy's Vijay Varma Turns Photographer For Ira Khan, Leaves An Interesting Comment Too

Ira Khan, actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter shares several moments from her personal life on her social media handles, quite frequently. Recently, Ira shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote that she was ‘slightly more put-together’ at the time when the photo was clicked by none other than, actor Vijay Varma, the Gully Boy fame.

Ira Khan throws it back to ‘put-together’ times

On June 10, 2021, Ira Khan took to her Instagram page to share the candid click, in which she is seen facing away from the camera a little, all dolled up. “When I was slightly more put-together... or at least so I thought,” read her caption, as she showed off her side profile while getting clicked. Ira then proceeded to give the photo clicking credits to the deserving photographer, Vijay Varma, at the end of the caption. The photo was taken at Samode Bagh, Samode in Rajasthan, as mentioned by Ira in the post itself.

Vijay Varma’s ‘on fleek’ compliment for Ira

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, who got tagged in Ira Khan's Instagram post for taking the picture, commented on it with a fun compliment soon after. “Totally on fleek,” wrote Vijay, in the comments section. Wearing long geometrical earrings, Ira rocked a high ponytail in the photo with a black choker neckpiece. She donned a grey coloured tank top with a plaid shirt layered over it and paired a black watch, a large ring and her sunglasses tucked in the front of her top.

Ira asks, ‘how are you?’

Only a few days ago, Ira had shared another photo on the social networking site that could pass as a candid too. In the photo that she posted on June 7, 2021, Ira Khan can be seen posing on a set of large stairs outdoors. She is seen looking away again in the photo, which she captioned, “Hey… How are you?” Ira Khan's photos always receive good feedback from her followers, which happened in this case too, with many reverting to her saying they were doing fine and in turn, asking how she was.

Promo Image: Ira Khan and Vijay Varma Instagram

