'Gulmohar': Manoj Bajpayee Commences Shoot For Upcoming Film; 'New Film, New Atmosphere'

After thrilling fans with his acting prowess in the web series The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee has hopped onto other projects in the pipeline, one of which is the film Gulmohar. In his latest social media post, the actor revealed that he has started shooting for the film, urging fans to send well wishes to the entire team. As per his post, the film will also feature veteran Sharmila Tagore and Suraj Sharma among others.

Manoj Bajpayee stars shooting for his upcoming film Gulmohar

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Saturday, March 12, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared a picture of a clapperboard from the film's sets. In the caption, he wrote,"#GULMOHAR Filming begins….!!! New film..New atmosphere…!nervousness & excitement in the air!!wish us luck!!".

Take a look.

His post revealed that the film is beign helmed by Rahul Chittella of Shor Se Shuruaat fame, while it is being jointly bankrolled by Fox Studios and Chalkboard Entertainment. The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Life Of Pi star Suraj Sharma and others in pertinent roles.

Reacting to his post, fans wished him good luck and wrote, "all the best sir", "congratulations" among other things. He also received wishes from Badhaai Ho star Gajraj Rao, Shreya Dhanwanthary and producer Guneet Monga among others.

More on Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen alongside Konkona Sensharma for an upcoming Netflix show titled Soup. As per Pinkvilla, Soup will revolve around an incompetent cook Swati Shetty, who aspires to become a restaurant owner.

Meanwhile, her husband Prabhakar not only refuses to lend her a helping hand but also doubts her aspirations. The upcoming web series is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey, who has earlier been associated with projects like Ray and Raat Akeli Hai.

Netflix recently released the project's release via social media and wrote, "Us watching Swathi and Prabhakar stir up some chaos in Soup."

Take a look:

Bajpayee's superhit series The Family Man will also be coming with a third instalment. The project comes from duo Raj and DK, and showcases Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).

(Image: Instagram/@Bajpayee.Manoj)