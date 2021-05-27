Gulshan Devaiah Birthday Quiz: Guess His Movie Based On The One Line-description

Gulshan Devaiah is a popular actor, who has been a significant part of several Hindi movies and web series. Born in Bengaluru, the actor began his Bollywood journey with the movie That Girl in Yellow Boots and featured alongside Kalki Koechlin. He went on to appear in many other Bollywood films and showcased his acting talents. On the occasion of Gulshan Devaiah’s birthday, test yourself on whether you can guess his movie or character name with a one-line description.

Gulshan Devaiah’s quiz

1. A dual role of two brothers trained in karate by their father who later become enemies.

a. Hate Story

b. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

c. Shahid

d. Mard

2. The cousin of the female lead of the movie turns against his family to grab the family throne and even attempts to kill his aunt during that process.

a. Bhavani

b. Kaali

c. Mandar

d. Vallu

3. A sex addict who leads a lustful life until he meets a girl with whom he wants to settle down.

a. Mandar

b. Arjun

c. Rishi

d. Arvind





4. A fighter goes on an anti-terrorist mission and leads it undercover with an encounter specialist.

a. Commando 3

b. Airlift

c. Dum Maaro Dum

d. Hate Story

5. A troop of 20-year-old young boys who get trapped in a drug case and are later rescued by a cop.

a. Ghost Stories

b. Haunted

c. Peddlers

d. Monster

6. Set in the time of the COVID-19 lockdown period, it features the story of hope, love, new beginnings and second chances.

a. Raabta

b. Unpaused

c. Cirkus

d. Warning

7. A British woman’s journey full of challenges while searching for her father in India.

a. Cabaret

b. Arjun Patiala

c. Aksar

d. That Girl In Yellow Boots

8. The family of a young student goes on a road trip where his life begins to fall apart.

a. Hunterrr

b. A Death in the Gunj

c. Hate Story

d. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

9. A group of five friends plan a fake kidnapping in order to bribe a police officer for managing their accident case.

a. Murder

b. Raaz 2

c. Freaky Ali

d. Shaitan

10. Love between a soldier and a girl evolves after he rescues her from an army restricted area.

a. Junooniyat

b. Love Affair

c. Love Story

d. Airlift

11. A rich business tycoon takes revenge on a journalist who once pulled off a sting operation against him.

a. Hate Story

b. Peddlers

c. Aks

d. Raabta

12. A depressed man fails every time when he attempts to commit suicide.

a. Afsos

b. Kurbaan

c. Fanaa

d. Cabaret



Answers-

1-b

2-a

3-a

4-a

5-c

6-b

7-d

8-b

9-d

10-a

11-a

12-a

IMAGE: GULSHAN DEVAIAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.