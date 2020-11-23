Gulshan Devaiah briefly changes name to 'Karrthikk Aaryyann', explains different spelling

Gulshan Devaiah is known for his quirky take on almost everything under the sun on Twitter. One of the topics that fascinates the actor is Kartik Aaryan, sharing numerous reactions about the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star. As the latter celebrated his birthday on Sunday, the former took this ‘admiration’ to another level by even changing his name to ‘Karrthikk Aaryann.’

READ: Gulshan Devaiah Has A Hilarious Take On Kartik Aaryan's 'eyes' Picture

Gulshan Devaiah’s ‘tribute’ to Kartik Aaryan on birthday

Gulshan Devaiah shared on Twitter that he has ‘officially changed’ his name to ‘Karrthikk Aaryyann’ because he felt it was ‘very popular.’ The Hunterrr star added that he ‘made some adjustments‘ in his spelling to avoid confusion with another Karthik. He then clarified that it was not his birthday, but that of Kartik Aaryan and conveyed his greetings.

READ: Gulshan Devaiah's "exaggerated Fiction Film" That He Bagged Beating Kartik Aaryan

It also seemed to have done in the past, as he shared screenshot of some of the tweets he had made with that handle.

However, he did switch back to his original name later.

In August, Gulshan had shared that it was the ‘best time’ to change the name to Kartik Aaryan and that he had even 'applied' to the Supreme court for it. At that time as well, he had highlighted the extra characters.

Previously, over a post of an ‘Ironing Man’, he joked that he had bagged the film after beating Kartik Aaryan to it by arm-wrestling. To another post of Kartik writing ‘let the eyes do the talking’, Gulshan Devaiah quipped that the eyes were not visible.

If we can see them bro ðŸ˜œ https://t.co/8bNcpvlm1s — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) November 6, 2020

My next movie

by @Vasan_Bala

I beat Kartik Aaryan in an arm wrestling contest to get the main role (I cheated of course) #exaggeratedfiction https://t.co/G7J7VJJKi6 — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) August 19, 2020

Kartik Aaryan announces film on birthday

Meanwhile, Kartik Aarya announced a ‘Dhamaka’ on his 30th birthday. He revealed that he was set to star in a film titled Dhamakha. The movie is being directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhwani.

He shared a poster and a motion poster of the movie, that seemed to be a thriller.

READ: Gulshan Devaiah Wants To Change His Name To Kartik Aaryan; Here's Why

READ: Anupam Kher Spills The Beans On How He Began His 'lifetime Romance' With Books

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.