Gulshan Devaiah Shares Throwback Pic, Netizens Find Resemblance With Bobby Deol, Kohli

Gulshan Devaiah took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a throwback picture from his earlier days. Gulshan was seen along with his two friends in the picture and he gave a caption about the "look" a person gives you. Gulshan Devaiah's followers couldn't help but find his friends' resemblance to various celebrities.

Gulshan Devaiah's throwback picture on Instagram and netizen reaction

In the picture, Gulshan was seen in a green-grey shirt and he gave a subtle smile as he posed in front of the camera. One of his friends was seen in geeky glasses, a white shirt, and he had a notepad in his hand whereas his other friend sported a beanie cap. Gulshan wrote in the caption "A look that changes you, specifically one a person gives to you, you know.. that look”.

Gulshan Devaiah's fans and followers found his look cute and one of the followers wrote: "Yes! that captivating look" with heart eyes emoticon. Many of his followers found a resemblance of his friends' look with various celebrities like Bobby Deol, Sunil Grover, Anurag Kashyap, and even Virat Kohli. One of them wrote "Is that Bobby Deol behind you" while the other wrote, "what is Kohli doing there?".

A sneak peek of Gulshan Devaiah's photos on Instagram

A few days back Gulshan Devaiah shared another throwback picture to celebrate World Theatre Day. In the picture, Gulshan was way younger and was seen in a white shirt and shorts. He was accompanied by two people on the stage, one was an older woman in a sari whereas the other was a girl of Gulshan's age in the picture in a skirt and top. Gulshan captioned the picture "The stage was my teacher, cinema is my lover" with a hashtag that read 'World Theatre Day'.

A look at Gulshan Devaiah's movies

Gulshan Devaiah started his career in 2010 with Anurag Kashyap's short film That Girl in Yellow Boots alongside Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah. He next appeared in Rohan Sippy's crime thriller Dum Maaro Dum, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Prateik Babbar in 2011. In the same year, he appeared in Bejoy Nambiar's thriller film Shaitan which was a critically and commercially successful film, and Devaiah's role of Karan Chaudhry was praised earning him nominations at several awards including Filmfare Awards, Screen Awards, Stardust Awards, and Apsara Film & Television Producer Guild Awards. He has appeared in popular films like Hunterr, Hate Story, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Commando 3, and many more. He will be next seen in the film Love Affair directed by Soni Razdan.

Promo Image Source: Gulshan Devaiah's Instagram

