Gulshan Devaiah Wants 'protagonist' Pankaj Tripathi To Be Credited For OMG 2 Success

Gulshan Devaiah has been earning praise for his performance in the recent web series Guns & Gulaabs. The actor recently took to his social media account to call out a news portal that seemingly diminished Pankaj Tripathi's achievements. In his post, he slammed the portal for leaving out Pankaj's name from a story about OMG 2.

3 things you need to know

Gulshan Devaiah stars as 4 Cut Atmaram in Guns & Gulaabs, directed by Raj & DK.

The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rajkumaar Rao.

Pankaj Tripathi headlines OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

Gulshan Devaiah’s comment goes viral

On August 22, the Ramleela actor took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to reshare a post by a media portal, which talked about OMG 2’s box office success. The news report mentioned that Akshay Kumar has earned “100 more points in star ranking”, after the release of the film.

(Gulshan Devaiah's comment is being reshared widely | Image: Gulshan Devaiah/X)

Sharing this post on his timeline, Gulshan wrote, “How many points Is Pankaj Tripathi getting? He’s the protagonist if I’m not mistaken.” The actor asserted that the film is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and not Akshay Kumar. His comments are being hailed by his fans and followers.

Who headlines OMG 2?

OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2012 film Oh! My God. Akshay Kumar stars in both films and his characters have religious connections. In the sequel, Pankaj Tripathi joined the cast and plays the role of the protagonist Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Govind Namdev, Aarush Varma are also new entrants in the cast.

(Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi both play a pivotal role in OMG 2 | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

While Akshay Kumar does star in the film, his role is limited to an extended cameo. The actor essays the role of the messenger of Lord Shiva. The movie was released on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. It has earned well over Rs 100 crore at the box office so far.