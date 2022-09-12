It was recently revealed that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the third instalment of Aashiqui, the makers of which are yet to announce the female lead. However, actor Gulshan Devaiah has expressed his desire to play Kartik's leading lady in Aashiqui 3, mentioning that their association will be "really awesome".

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Gulshan spoke about the 'out of the box' casting which would leave audiences "thoroughly entertained". He also noted that it will be a "wonderful challenge" for him to play the female lead.

He said, "The offer is still open. It is a serious offer. It will be really awesome, hum do bhai milke dhamaal karenge, bhadiya rahega (we brothers will rock, it will be amazing). "

The actor continued, "Out of the box casting, no one will see it coming and everyone will be thoroughly entertained. Maan nahi raha koi meri baat (no one is listening to me), I am ready. I am fine with playing a gay man but here I am offering myself to play a leading lady. Kartik is the leading man, Gulshan Devaiah should be his leading lady."

I offer myself for the position of “Leading Lady”

Dhamaka kardenge dono bhai milke pichchar mey likhk ke le loh 😎 https://t.co/D6gYZ9lFnM — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 8, 2022

He concluded by mentioning, "Being a straight guy, how do I convincingly play a pretty leading lady! It’s a joke. But if you think about it seriously, it’s a tough thing to pull off." He also said that if the offer does come his way, he will 'definitely consider it'.

Kartik Aaryan has collaborated with director Anurag Basu for the third part of the hit franchise, Aashiqui 3. The last movie in the franchise came out in 2013. Directed by Mohit Suri, it starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

