Gulshan Grover's Indo-Polish Film 'No Means No' Release Date Announced; New Poster Out

Veteran actor Gulshan Grover is all set to grace the screen with his upcoming project No Means No, which will be an Indo-Polish film. Dropping its new poster for the announcement of its releases, trade analyst Taran Adarsh asserted that the upcoming film will be released in theatres on Diwali 2021, on November 5. He further added that the film has been shot in Poland and India. The No Means No cast will also feature Sharad Kapoor and a couple of Polish actors in the lead, along with Gulshan. It is directed by Vikash Verma.

Gulshan Grover's 'No Means No' release date:

Details of 'No Means No'

Interestingly, the first Indo-Polish film, being a teenage love story, has been shot simultaneously in three languages that are Hindi, English and Polish. As per a report of ANI, the upcoming film's story will revolve around an Indian man (played by debutant Dhruv Verma), who will visit Poland to participate in a ski championship and will fall in love with a Polish girl. Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Neetu Chandra, Armaan Kohli, Deepraj Rana, Sylwia Czech, Natalia Bak, among many others, will also play pivotal characters in the film.

Interestingly, the upcoming flick has been shot in the exotic and beautiful locales of Poland including the Zywiecczyzna region, Bielsko-Biala, Szczyrk, and Zwardon. Bankrolled by G7 Films Poland, the film was earlier scheduled to release on March 22, 2021. However, due to the rising COVID-10 cases in India, the makers have pushed its release till November 2021.

More on Gulshan Grover's movies

The 65-year-old actor and producer Gulshan Grover is a well-known name in the Indian film industry and has over 400 movies in his repertoire. His most recent project is John Abraham and Imran Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga. In the film, he can be seen portraying the character of Nari Khan.

Apart from No Means No, he has multiple releases lined up in his kitty, including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial will release on April 30, 2021. The details of Grover's character in the film are still under the wraps.