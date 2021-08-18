Gulzar Sahab's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Legendary Poet

India's legendary lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar clocked 87 glorious years today. The renowned creative pioneer has excelled in every field he stepped into and received several awards, accolades and praises from critics and viewers alike. Born on 18 August 1934 and popularly known as Gulzar Sahab, he has carved his identity as a path changing figure in the Indian film industry. For his commendable work, the artist has been endowed with several awards that include 5 Indian National Film Awards, 22 Filmfare Awards, one Academy Award, and one Grammy Award. Not just that, he is also a recipient of the 2004 Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, the Sahitya Academy Award, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.

Gulzar's life is one filled with surprises, from working as a touch-up guy for cars in a garage to being rebuked for his writing by his father. On his 87th birthday, let's have a look at some interesting unknown facts about the lyricist's life.

Lesser known facts about the iconic Gulzar Sahab

Defying the age-old norms of starring off something new early on, Gulzar debuted as a novelist at the age of 84 with the book Two, which describes the lyricist's real-life encounters during the partition of India that he still holds dear.

He was reprimanded by his father and brother for wasting away his time in writing and the duo never approved of his work. Due to this, he had to resort to a pen name Gulzar Deenvi which he later shortened to Gulzar.

The famous lyricist was born in Dina, Jhelum District in British India, which is now a part of Pakistan. His family moved to India after the partition and some of his famous works include his partition tales and poems, including Toba Tek Singh.

For most of you who don't know, his real name is Sampooran Singh Kalra.

Post partition, he came to Delhi and worked as an assistant to Bimal Roy, and to date, he considers him his guru.

For the well-read artist, books were a gateway to heaven and one book, in particular, The Gardener by Rabindra Nath Tagore, had a life-changing impact on him.

Putting everything into the craft he is known for, Gulzar once learnt sign languages for the movie Koshish, so he could connect to the emotions of deaf and dumb people correctly.

Gulzar lay his father to rest after 5 years. In his book, Housefull: The Golden Years of Bollywood, the lyricist mentioned that he cremated his father with his guru Bimal Roy, who passed away 5 years later than his father.

On the family front, the 87-year-old legend is married to actress Rakhee and has a daughter Meghana Gulzar, who is also a writer, director, and producer.

(IMAGE- GULZAR_FACEBOOK)