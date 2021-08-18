Gulzar Sahab's Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About The Legendary Poet

Quick links:
IMAGE- GULZAR_FACEBOOK
India's legendary lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, and film director Gulzar clocked 87 glorious years today. The renowned creative pioneer has excelled in every field he stepped into and received several awards, accolades and praises from critics and viewers alike. Born on 18 August 1934 and popularly known as Gulzar Sahab, he has carved his identity as a path changing figure in the Indian film industry. For his commendable work, the artist has been endowed with several awards that include 5 Indian National Film Awards, 22 Filmfare Awards, one Academy Award, and one Grammy Award. Not just that, he is also a recipient of the 2004 Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India, the Sahitya Academy Award, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.
Gulzar's life is one filled with surprises, from working as a touch-up guy for cars in a garage to being rebuked for his writing by his father. On his 87th birthday, let's have a look at some interesting unknown facts about the lyricist's life.
On the family front, the 87-year-old legend is married to actress Rakhee and has a daughter Meghana Gulzar, who is also a writer, director, and producer.
