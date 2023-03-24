Gumraah Trailer Out, Aditya Roy Kapur Spins A Web Of Lies | Watch

The makers of Gumraah piqued the curiosity of the viewers with the trailer of the upcoming crime-thriller. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur in his first-ever double role and Mrunal Thakur will essay the role of a police officer. The movie is set for a theatrical release on April 7.

Taking to his social media handle, Aditya shared the trailer and captioned the post, "Har kahani ke do pehlu hote hain,Sach aur Jhooth; lekin iss kahani ke pehlu hain Gunaah aur Gumraah! #Gumraah Trailer Out Now!" After The Night Manager, Aditya's double role in Gumraah will present him in different roles.

While one user wrote, "Your acting, expressions, screen presence all are superb in both roles... One man who acts in two roles brilliantly... All The Best Adi... ", another user commented, "Wow, just watched the trailer for Gumraah and I'm blown away! Congrats on taking on a double role for the first time, I can't wait to see how you portray both characters. The intensity in the trailer and the catchy song has me hooked. Your talent as an actor shines through in every work! It's always exciting to see actors take on challenging roles, and you're doing it so effortlessly. and all the best for the release of Gumraah. Keep up the fantastic work and stay safe!"

About Gumraah's trailer

The trailer of Gumraah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Ronit Roy and Mrunal Thakur, is packed with action and intrigue. In the trailer, Aditya plays dual characters while Mrunal essays the role of a headstrong cop fighting crime in the city. As per the storyline, police officers attempt to solve a crime involving suspects who are lookalikes. However, as the story continues, facts come to light, making the police's job more complicated.

Gumraah is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil-language thriller film Thadam starring Arun Vijay, Smruthi Venkat, Tanya Hope, and Vidya Pradeep, among others. This is the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar.

Aditya recently headlined The Night Manager's Indian adaptation, playing the character of Shaan Sengupta, who goes undercover to bring down the empire of arms dealer Shaildendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta, played by Anil Kapoor. Part 2 of the show will also be released soon on OTT.