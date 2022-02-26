'Gunda' Stars Mukesh Rishi & Harish Patel Reunite; Netizens Recall Their Famous Dialogues

Gunda is one of the films of Bollywood that has been a favourite among netizens over the years. The popularity of the film was not because of it being one of the best films, but due to its notable scenes and dialogues which made it one of the most 'memed' and 'reviewed' films of all time. Right from innuendos, suggestive gestures to over-the-top acting, the film was in the news for all the wrong reasons, even being pulled down by the then censor board.

Recently, two actors who delivered some of those dialogues, which attained cult status, reunited and netizens had a field day. The reunion of Mukesh Rishi and Harish Patel made fans go back in time and recall their memories from their characters and the movie.

Gunda stars Mukesh Rishi & Harish Patel reunite, send netizens on a nostalgia trip

Mukesh Rishi dropped a picture with Harish Patel. The duo were seen posing on a red carpet with the former donning an all-black attire, while the latter was suited up for the gathering.

The Sarfarosh star termed the duo as the 'real Gundaaz'. He also used the hashtags of their characters Bulla and Ibu Hatela, apart from their film's name, reunion, friends and wonderful time in the comments.

Netizens loved the reunion and addressed them by their character names. They also mentioned their dialogues like 'mera naam hai bulla...' and '...khaayega kela' in the comments section.

Apart from these dialogues, the film is also known for the meme of Mithun Chakraborty hiding behind a bicycle to protect himself from bullets. When the veteran actor had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, this meme had further gone viral.

The film had released in 1998 and also starred Shakti Kapoor, among others. The film was a revenge tale of a coolie against the people who wronged his family.

Mukesh Rishi & Harish Patel on the professional front

Harish Patel had made headlines when he was cast in Marvel superhero film Eternals late last year. He had enacted the part of Kumail Nanjiani, a Bollywood actor's manager, in the film.

Mukesh Rishi recently starred in the role of a Chief Minister in the Ravi Teja-starrer Telugu film Khiladi.