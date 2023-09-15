Guneet Monga Recalls Not Having Money To Book Irrfan Khan's Room At Cannes Film Festival

Guneet Monga bankrolled The Lunchbox starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur which was reelased ten years ago. The Oscar award winning director is currently at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and recalled how she was short on money before the romantic drama was to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker recalled the incident while at the world premiere of her latest film Kill at the Toronto International Film Festival.

3 things you need to know

The Lunchbox released in 2013.

The film was headlined by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Guneet Monga who co-produced the film is currently at the world premiere of her film Kill.

Guneet Monga says she did not have enough money to book a room for Irrfan Khan

Guneet Monga is attending the TIFF for the world premiere of her co-production Kill. Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Monga revealed that she made The Lunchbox by raising money in France through investors in India. She recalled, “It was a joint production between France, Germany, and India. We put together thoda thoda paisa (money little by little) from around the world, and it's going to Cannes (Film Festival). I was very excited.” She then added that even though the film was ready to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, they did not have enough money to bear the cost.

(A still from The Lunchbox | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

She remembered ‘freaking out’ as the makers did not even have the money to book a room for the film’s protagonist Irrfan Khan. She added, “Our sales agent had another big film and that actress refused to show up. That suite got free and that's how we got him his room”.

Nimrat Kaur says people still connect with The Lunchbox 10 years after its release

As the film clocked 10 years of release, Nimrat Kaur told PTI, Our sales agent had another big film and that actress refused to show up. That suite got free and that's how we got him his room.” She added, “It also addressed unrequited wishes, and it was such a love letter to Bombay. So it's a gift that's going to keep giving and I'm very, very grateful for it. For me, it's a turning point. It's a milestone in life. It's given me everything I am.” (With inputs from PTI)