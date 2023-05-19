Guneet Monga Shares Excitement On G20 Summit Being Held In Kashmir: It's Incredible

Ahead of the G20 summit, The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga shared her excitement and said Kashmir has a special place in her heart. The G20 summit will be held in Srinagar this year. Guneet, who was recently in Cannes, took to her Twitter to share a video of herself.

In the video, Guneet can be heard saying, "Kashmir has a special place in my heart. I mean, the beauty, the culture, people, the food just everything. The craftsmanship is so beautiful. I recently came to know that the G20 summit is happening in Kashmir in a few days." She added, "I mean who could have thought this view years ago? It's absolutely incredible, the world will get to see Kashmir's beauty, culture, heritage and people." She further mentioned, "In fact, shooting in Dal Lake is one of my dreams for many years now. I hope that it comes true someday. It's just so beautiful. I hope the world experiences Kashmir."

Sharing the video, Guneet wrote, "Shooting in Dal Lake has been my dream for many years now! Kashmir is truly "Heaven on Earth" thanks to the mesmerizing beauty of the Chinar, the Dal Lake, and the majestic mountains." In another tweet, she wrote, "As soon as you set foot on this paradise on earth, the lovely Kashmiri people welcome you with warmth, oneness, and love." "As the G20 conference unfolds, may it become a defining moment, laying the foundation for enduring harmony and abundance," she added. Her tweet was accompanied by the hashtags - #Kashmir #G20. Check out her tweet below:

Shooting in Dal Lake has been my dream for many years now! Kashmir is truly "Heaven on Earth" thanks to the mesmerizing beauty of the Chinar, the Dal Lake, and the majestic mountains. pic.twitter.com/dDn2vIvXnV — Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetm) May 19, 2023

Guneet Monga attends Cannes 2023

Guneet Monga recently attended the Cannes film festival 2023 along with Union Minister Dr L Murugan as part of the Indian pavilion. The producer was seen walking the red carpet with the minister and Manipuri actor Kangbam Tomba. The producer shared photos of her Cannes moment on her Instagram handle.

About G20 summit

Kashmir is all set to host G20 summit. The event is slated for May 22. It will end on May 24. The G20 summit will be held at the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. It is believed that the event will boost Kashmir's tourism industry.

