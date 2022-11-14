Guneet Monga To Marry Fiance Sunny Kapoor In December; Wedding Details Inside

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced she will tie the knot with her fiance, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor, in December.

Monga will marry Kapoor in Mumbai on Dec 11 and 12, which will be followed by extended functions in Delhi on December 16, the filmmaker shared in a statement.

The producer, known for backing critically-acclaimed films like the "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Shahid", "Masaan", "The Lunchbox" and "Pagglait", had announced her engagement to Kapoor in April.

In June, the couple had a mock wedding for Kapoor's ailing grandmother, who later died after a battle with cancer.

"Having once staged a whole wedding for Dadi ji, we are now set to tie the knot in real life. Though I was born and brought-up in Delhi, my whole life is now in Mumbai - my ‘Karma Bhoomi’. I have found friends like family here. All the ceremonies will be in Mumbai with a reception in Delhi. Ever since I was 18, I wanted to get married and finally met Sunny last year on a dating app," Monga, 38, said.

"I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can’t wait to end the year with a big bang," she added.

Besides producing feature films, Monga also served as an executive producer on the documentary "Period. End of Sentence", which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019. PTI RB RB RB

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GUNEETMONGA)