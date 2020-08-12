'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Called 'truly Inspiring' By Audience; Check More Reviews

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and others. It is directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie has missed its theatrical release and is now available to stream on Netflix. As the film is out on the OTT platform, the viewers have left their reviews about it.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' audiences’ reactions

#GunjanSaxenaReview: On the whole, #GunjanSaxena: #TheKargilGirl is relevant, amusing, emotional and insightful. A truly inspiring story that will grip you from the first frame till the last. #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl is a tender salute to woman’s valour. Strongly recommended! — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) August 12, 2020

Watching #GunjanSaxena on @NetflixIndia



Decent movie



Don’t know how much is reality and how much fiction



Story screenplay location good#JhanhaviKapoor was good in title role



Good movie biggest of the lot from Bollywood direct OTT release



3.5/5 my rating — Dheeraj Malineni (@dheerajmalineni) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxena - INSPIRING ❤️#JhanviKapoor n #PankajTripathi are Terrific in their roles and Their bond is Potrayed Beautifully . #Nikhil n #Sharan's Writing is too good. #Manush's Cinematography is Great. A bit slow paced and Climax gets somewhat hurried but Worth Watch



3/5 👍 pic.twitter.com/m0kNqAod7z — MB (@Harshatweetz) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxena



"INSPIRING"@TripathiiPankaj Sir kaise kr lete ho aap..HOW?

The Innocence you have in your face.😘😘❣️#JhanviKapoor you are a good actor..Really HattsOff To You!@vineetkumar_s Again Great Job Sir, I don't have words now sir Sorry



A Must Watch

⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Mayank Lohiya (@mayanklohiya7) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxena is a highly inspiring story.

Big salute to #GunjanSaxena 's life & worth watching film. Director Sharan Sharma makes a good debut. #JhanviKapoor is apt & impressive in the role. Do check out in @NetflixIndia Less than 2 hours of an emotionally moving story 👍👍💐💐 pic.twitter.com/C8sdfrIcnf — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxenareview #GunjanSaxena what a movie. Every girl, father and son must watch. Kudos to the director.. #janhvikapoor jeete raho. love it — cottonandchilli (@cottonandchilli) August 12, 2020

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast

Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead character as Gunjan Saxena in the film. She achieves her childhood dream of becoming an Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilot but finds it hard to be the only woman in the team. Her extraordinary courage and valour led her to become a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman to be honoured with Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan Saxena is the only woman to be part of the Kargil War, making her the first woman IAF officer to go to war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena. Anup is the father of Gunjan who supported her throughout her journey. Ayesha Raza Mishra is seen as Kirti Saxena, Gunjan’s mother. Angad Bedi plays Gunjan’s brother, Anshuman Saxena. Manav Vij portrays Commanding officer Gautam Sinha. Vineet Kumar Singh essays the role of Fight commander officer Dileep Singh. Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja is played by Chandan K Anand.

Plot and more

The film is inspired by the life of fearless young officer Gunjan Saxena. The movie shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics are written by Kausar Munir. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was initially eyeing for March 13, 2020 release in cinemas. It got delayed to April 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Later, Netflix acquired its distribution rights. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix.

