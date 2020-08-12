Last Updated:

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Called 'truly Inspiring' By Audience; Check More Reviews

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' has released on Netflix. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and others. Check out what audiences say about it.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij and others. It is directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie has missed its theatrical release and is now available to stream on Netflix. As the film is out on the OTT platform, the viewers have left their reviews about it.

'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' audiences’ reactions

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast

Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead character as Gunjan Saxena in the film. She achieves her childhood dream of becoming an Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilot but finds it hard to be the only woman in the team. Her extraordinary courage and valour led her to become a 1999 Kargil War veteran and the first woman to be honoured with Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan Saxena is the only woman to be part of the Kargil War, making her the first woman IAF officer to go to war.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi as Anup Saxena. Anup is the father of Gunjan who supported her throughout her journey. Ayesha Raza Mishra is seen as Kirti Saxena, Gunjan’s mother. Angad Bedi plays Gunjan’s brother, Anshuman Saxena. Manav Vij portrays Commanding officer Gautam Sinha. Vineet Kumar Singh essays the role of Fight commander officer Dileep Singh. Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja is played by Chandan K Anand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Plot and more

The film is inspired by the life of fearless young officer Gunjan Saxena. The movie shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. The music is composed by Amit Trivedi while lyrics are written by Kausar Munir. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was initially eyeing for March 13, 2020 release in cinemas. It got delayed to April 24, 2020, due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Later, Netflix acquired its distribution rights. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now streaming on Netflix.

 

 

