Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Other Celebs Applaud 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl stars Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Manav Vij, and others. It is a biographical film helmed by Sharan Sharma in his directorial debut. The movie has missed its theatrical release and is now available to stream on Netflix. As the film is out on the OTT platform, several celebrities have shared their response about it.

Also Read | 'Gunjan Saxena:The Kargil Girl' Reviewed By Satish Kaushik, Milap Zaveri & Other Celebs

Sidharth, Hrithik & others review Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Sidharth Malhotra complimented Janhvi Kapoor’s performances as an “ambitious girl” Gunjan Saxena. He then wrote that Pankaj Tripathi’s act was “amazing” in the movie. Sidharth also praised the entire team and Sharan Sharma for a “superb debut” as a director.

Just saw this inspiring true story of Gunjan n love how #Janhvi plays this ambitious girl who’s so sincere that u keep rooting for her n connecting with her passion.. @TripathiiPankaj ji is amazing! loved this father daughter duo! Superb debut by Sharan.. Kudos to the whole team! — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 12, 2020

Hrithik Roshan praised Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl right after watching it. The actor mentioned that he cried his eyes out and laughed out loud. Hrithik called the movie "outstanding" and applauded the whole team behind it.

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana mentioned that she got “Tears of pride” while watching Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She commended Janhvi Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Pankaj Tripathi’s performances. Tahira congratulated Sharan Sharma saying that she loved “every bit of the film,” especially mentioning Janhvi. She also applauded Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij’s act.

What a beautiful film.Tears of pride. #GunjanSaxena #JhanviKapoor is so endearing @Imangadbedi chha gaye @TripathiiPankaj kamaal ho aap! Such lovely performances! Congratulations #SharanSharma loved every bit of the film especially jhanvi 🙌 — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) August 12, 2020

Also Read | 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Called 'truly Inspiring' By Audience; Check More Reviews

Vindu Dara Singh showered Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl with praises. He commended the work of the whole team. Vindu mentioned that he got “goosebumps” while watching the movie.

Tu sarre jahan se pyari , Mere Bharat ki beti !Awesome ,emotional, inspiring, superb film #GunjanSaxena don’t miss it , well done the entire team and @netflix for this beauty . Jai Hind ! pic.twitter.com/wmCT2LWqGb — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 12, 2020

Goosebumps and what a journey of this brave girl 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) August 12, 2020

Writer and director Avinash Das called Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl a beautiful film. He complimented the performances of Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Avinash congratulated Sharan Sharma and the makers of the movie.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Review: Justice Done To Story Of 1st Female Combat Pilot

About 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

The movie is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer, Gunjan Saxena. It shows her journey as she creates history by becoming the first female Indian Air Force pilot to fly in a combat zone during the Kargil War in 1999. The story is penned down by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, with Pankaj Tripathi as her father Anup Saxena, Ayesha Raza Mishra as her mother Kirti Saxena, and Angad Bedi as her brother Anshuman Saxena. It also has Manav Vij as Commanding officer Gautam Sinha, Vineet Kumar Singh as Fight commander officer Dileep Singh and Chandan K Anand as Chief Instructor Ashish Ahuja. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Also Read | Gunjan Saxena & Janhvi Kapoor Explain The Making Of 'Kargil Girl', See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.