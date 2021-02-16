Last Updated:

Gurmeet And Debina Visit Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya On 10th Wedding Anniversary: See Pics

TV couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee jetted off to Ayodhya and visited the ghats while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
1/6
Viral Bhayani

The popular couple, who played Lord Ram and Sita on the TV show 'Ramayana' in 2008, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Ram Janmbhoomi, Ayodhya on February 16.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
2/6
Viral Bhayani

Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted feeding a cow. The couple prayed and sought blessing at the temple.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
3/6
Viral Bhayani

Gurmeet and Debina also posed for several beautiful snaps outside their hotel in Ayodhya as they were twinning in shades of green. 

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
4/6
Viral Bhayani

While sharing his thoughts, Gurmeet said that the "feeling is priceless for both of us we feel blessed and grateful.. This is now one of my favourite day".

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
5/6
Viral Bhayani

They had earlier shared a selfie en route to the venue. Gurmeet wrote that they were 'blessed' to be visiting Ayodhya for the important milestone of their life. They prayed at banks of Sarayu river.

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina in Ayodhya
6/6
Viral Bhayani

Debina had also tweeted before arriving in the city, she wrote, "Enroute Ayodhya! Seek blessings on our anniversary ! Such a blissful day". She also posted a video from the "Ayodhya ki galiyan".

 

 

