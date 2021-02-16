Gurmeet And Debina Visit Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya On 10th Wedding Anniversary: See Pics

Last Updated: 16th February, 2021 21:13 IST

Debina had also tweeted before arriving in the city, she wrote, "Enroute Ayodhya! Seek blessings on our anniversary ! Such a blissful day". She also posted a video from the "Ayodhya ki galiyan".

They had earlier shared a selfie en route to the venue. Gurmeet wrote that they were 'blessed' to be visiting Ayodhya for the important milestone of their life. They prayed at banks of Sarayu river.

While sharing his thoughts, Gurmeet said that the "feeling is priceless for both of us we feel blessed and grateful.. This is now one of my favourite day".

Gurmeet and Debina also posed for several beautiful snaps outside their hotel in Ayodhya as they were twinning in shades of green.

The popular couple, who played Lord Ram and Sita on the TV show 'Ramayana' in 2008, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Ram Janmbhoomi, Ayodhya on February 16.

