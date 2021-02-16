Gurmeet And Debina Visit Ram Janmabhoomi In Ayodhya On 10th Wedding Anniversary: See Pics

Quick links:
The popular couple, who played Lord Ram and Sita on the TV show 'Ramayana' in 2008, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Ram Janmbhoomi, Ayodhya on February 16.
Gurmeet Choudhary was spotted feeding a cow. The couple prayed and sought blessing at the temple.
Gurmeet and Debina also posed for several beautiful snaps outside their hotel in Ayodhya as they were twinning in shades of green.
While sharing his thoughts, Gurmeet said that the "feeling is priceless for both of us we feel blessed and grateful.. This is now one of my favourite day".
They had earlier shared a selfie en route to the venue. Gurmeet wrote that they were 'blessed' to be visiting Ayodhya for the important milestone of their life. They prayed at banks of Sarayu river.
