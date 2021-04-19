Gurmeet Choudhary Takes On The Mantle Of Helping People As Sonu Sood Tests COVID Positive

On April 18, 2021, Gurmeet Choudhary took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a screengrab of his tweet. In his tweet, he can be mentioned that he ‘really wants to help’ people ‘in such crucial time' and that ‘he will try his best to help as many as he can’. In the tweet, he mentioned that Sonu Sood was‘his inspiration’. Gurmeet took up the responsibility to help people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, after Sonu Sood tested positive for the virus on April 17, 2021.

Gurmeet Choudhary thanks Sonu Sood for inspiring him

The Khamoshiyan actor’s tweet read, “I really want to help every1 of u in such a curial time pls feel free to out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can”. He continued, “@SonuSood Bhai thank u for inspiring me. Happy to help. Pls stay strong & ‘Wear Your Mask’”. “’#CovidSecondWave’, ‘#CovidEmergency’ Retweet to as many as u can”, the actor concluded his note. The actor penned the same note in the caption.

As soon as the screengrab was up on the internet, many of his fan and followers rushed to drop positive comments and praised the actor. A fan commented, “That's why I love and respect you....” with a heart. Another one wrote, “My precious Superstar with a pure and selfless heart of gold!” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “@guruchoudhary My wonderful hero always”. Another one wrote, “@guruchoudhary My wonderful hero always” with a pair of praising hands emoticon.

Sonu Sood tests COVID positive

On April 17, Sonu Sood confirmed in an Insta post that he tested COVID-19 positive. He wrote that even though he has contracted the virus, his ‘mood and spirit are super positive”. His post read, “Covid - positive. Mood and spirit - super positive. Hi every, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care of. But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all”.

Furthermore, it was only earlier this month that the actor was made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s COVID vaccination campaign by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Sonu Sood made his acting debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar in the year 1999. The list of popular Sonu Sood's films is Dabangg, Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year and Simmba, among others.

