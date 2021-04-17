Guru Randhawa Posts A Pic With A Mystery Woman, Fans Ask 'is It Nora Fatehi?'

Naach Meri Rani singer Guru Randhawa is known for taking the internet by storm with his viral hits. But this time, the singer has managed to create a buzz among his fans with his latest Instagram post. Check out Guru Randhawa's Instagram post that has stirred a variety of questions among his followers.

Guru Randhawa's mystery girl

The singer took to his Instagram to share a picture with a woman. The duo can be seen endearingly embracing each other while their backs are turned towards the camera. The singer penned down heartwarming poetry in the caption in Hindi which translated to 'I drowned so much in you like a fish in the river'.

Netizens' react to Guru Randhawa's Instagram post

The mystery girl has posed a massive amount of questions in the comment section as the fans try to guess who the lady in the picture could be. Several fans asked in the comment section if it was Nora Fatehi while some suspected that the mystery woman was Urvashi Rautela. While some tried to figure out who the girl was, some fans asked the singer if the lyrics were part of his upcoming song. The post intensified the fans' anticipation for new music.

Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa IG

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi

The 29-year-old singer was linked with the Canadian performer Nora Fatehi back in January this year when Guru Randhawa posted a picture on his Instagram. In the post, Guru can be seen holding hands with a woman who cannot be identified in the picture. He captioned the post writing 'New year, New beginnings' and many speculated that it was Nora Fatehi in the picture and the duo had gotten engaged.

The duo worked together in 2020 in the singer's hit song Naach Meri Rani. In the music video, the duo can be seen shaking a leg with each other and flaunting their chemistry. The audience enjoyed the couple and their chemistry in the music video. In February, Guru Randhawa also fueled the dating rumours after posting a picture with Nora Fatehi to wish her on her birthday.

Promo Pic credit: Guru Randhawa IG

