Guru Randhawa Shares 'Doob Gaye' BTS: 'Shooting Was Never Easy Untill I Met Actor Guru'

Mehendi Wale Haath singer Guru Randhawa has been making the rounds on the internet with his song 'Ishq Tera' going viral on the Instagram reel. The singer released his new single 'Doob Gaye' featuring Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela in the music video. Check out Guru Randhawa's latest Instagram post where he showed off his acting skills.

'Doob Gaye' BTS video

In the recently released music video of Doob Gaye, the young singer put on his acting shoes to portray the role of an angry young man in love. Several scenes in the video showed Guru showing off his aggressive side to fight for his love. He shared a BTS snap of his shoot where two policemen can be seen holding him down.

The singer held an angry and intense gaze in the shot. He wrote in the caption that he never thought the shooting was easy until he met an actor and tagged himself. He wrote. 'Shooting was never easy untill I met actor Guru Randhawa'. He ended the caption with a fire emoji.

Netizens' reaction to Guru Randhawa's Instagram post

Several fans appeared to have liked Guru's acting in his recent music video as the fans spammed the comment section with love and fire emojis. Actress Mrunal Thakur dropped an emoji under the post to laud Guru's performance. Another fan jokingly remarked 'leave him' in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Guru Randhawa IG

Guru Randhawa's latest updates

The singer's latest release Doob Gaye featuring Urvashi Rautela has been trending on Youtube. The music video already crossed the mark of 70 million views and is still growing. Guru took to his Instagram to share a BTS video of the shooting where he can be seen romancing with Urvashi Rautela on a cliff. He thanked his fans in the caption for showing love to his music.

The singer shared several BTS videos and pictures of the shooting. Showing off his acting skills once again, he shared a BTS video where he pounced on his co-star to fight him in the music video. The actors burst out laughing and crew members appeared to have joined in on the fun. Check out Guru Randhawa's BTS videos and pictures of Doob Gaye here.

IMAGE- GURU RANDHAWA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.