Guru Randhawa Shares Ishq Tera Reel Co-starring Nushratt; Jay Sean Comments 'my Favourite'

Naach Meri Rani singer Guru Randhawa took to his social media to expressed his surprise over his music getting viral on the video-sharing app. The singer's track 'Ishq Tera' was released last year and featured Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the music video. Check out Guru Randhawa's Instagram video and find out which American singer commented under his post.

Guru Randhawa's Instagram video of Ishq Tera

The 29-year-old singer shared a video of him dancing along with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha at an event on their song 'Ishq Tera'. In the video, Guru can be seen singing to the actress and getting down on his knees. In the caption, the singer expressed his shock after knowing that the track has been going viral on Instagram reel saying 'Just got to know #ishqtera is going crazy on #reels so thought of sharing mine as well with Nushrratt Bharuccha'.

Jay Sean commented on Guru Randhawa's latest video on Instagram

Much to the fans' surprise, American pop star Jay Sean, famous for his songs like Down and Do You Remember, commented under the post. He wrote, addressing Guru Randhawa, 'Always been my fav, u know that!'. Nushrratt Bharuccha also replied to the singer commenting 'Aww' under the post. Netizens also shared their enthusiasm with the singer as the comment section was spammed with heart and fire emojis.

Guru Randhawa's latest projects

The singer recently released his new track featuring Urvashi Rautela, 'Doob Gaye'. The singer shared several snippets of the song on his social media with the actress and even shared BTS photos and videos. Recently, he shared a video of a scenic view with his song playing in the background. He captioned the post writing 'What a great combination of song and view. #doobgaye'.

More on Guru Randhawa's songs

The young singer has released several hit songs over the years which have become a sensational hit among the youth. His songs Lahore, Patola, High-Rater Gabru, and Suit contributed to his success in the music industry. His recent song, Doob Gaye and Aur Pyaar Karna Hai became an instant hit among his fans.

