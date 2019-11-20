Guzaarish: Here Are A Few Iconic Scenes From The Film To Revisit On Its Ninth Anniversary

It has been nine years since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, Guzaarish, was released. In this movie, we see Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. In this movie, we see Hrithik play the role of a former magician who is a quadriplegic. The movie was not a hit at the box office, but Hrithik’s performance was loved by his fans. Here are a few iconic scenes from the movie that made the fans fall in love with the movie.

Read Also| Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan And Many Other Actors Of The Magnum Opus

Guzaarish iconic scenes:

In this scene, we can see all the lead characters of the film. They are seen discussing whether or not to euthanise Hrithik’s character. We can see them debating why Hrithik should not be given euthanasia. But then we see Hrithik do a magic trick where he makes the prosecutor sit in a box for 60 seconds. The prosecutor is removed before 60 seconds is up. He is left in shock and then Hrithik says that the box was like his life and he wants to be free from it.

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan: Here Is The War Star's Entire Grooming Evolution

In this scene, we see how Hrithik is facing problems due to his health condition. Water stars dripping on him from a bad ceiling and it falls on his face. He cannot move so he shouts peoples' names, but as all had fought with him, no one is there to help him. The agony he feels is seen in Hrithik’s acting. The next day, Aishwarya sees him sitting in a pool of water on his bed and helps him. This is also one of the most iconic scenes in the movie.

Read Also|Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Acclaimed Director's Career As A Music Composer

In this scene, we can see Hrithik in his magician form. The trick he performs with a candle is one of the most iconic scenes from the film. He is first seen flying with the light of the candle and then he also keeps the candlelit underwater. This magical illusion was loved by fans of the movie.

Read Also| Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Acclaimed Director's Most Popular Songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.