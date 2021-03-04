'Haathi Mera Saathi' Hindi Trailer: Daggubati Starrer Shows Man's Greed Vs Nature Battle

Makers of Rana Daggubati starrer multi-lingual film Haathi Mera Saathi recently released the trailer that showed the fight to prevent human intervention into the forest and to protect the elephants. Apart from Rana, the trailer of Prabu Solomon’s eco-drama also gave a glimpse of the star cast including Pulkit Samrat, Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Haathi Mera Saathi Hindi trailer out

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day yesterday, on 3 March, the makers revealed the much anticipated Tamil and Telugu trailers of the trilingual film titled, Kaadan and Aranya in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively, in the presence of Rana Daggubati, Prabu Solomon, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. The endearing story of the film traces the life of a man and his journey to protect the elephants and safeguard their ecosystem.

The trailer shows Rana Daggubati who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the natural habitats of the animals against the construction planned by a local politician. The pan-India multi-lingual film will be the first trilingual of 2021 and will premiere in three languages on 26 March. The film was initially slated to release on April 2, 2020, but it got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The film has been shot extensively in Thailand, Kerala, and Delhi. Kadaan has extensive VFX sequences which have been done by Prana Studios, the same studio that worked for Hollywood films Life of Pi and Thor. The film began production when Prabhu Solomon wanted to bring the issue of animal abuse to light. Several fans of the actor were elated to catch a glimpse of the film and were thrilled to watch Rana and Pulkit in a different avatar. One of the users called it “Outstanding,” while the other wrote ‘Much awaited.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and praised Rana Daggubati. He wrote, “My all-time favourite Bhallaldev.”

