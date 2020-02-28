The Debate
'Haathi Mere Saathi' Makers Drop Track 'Shukriya', Call It The 'Jungle Anthem Of The Year'

Bollywood News

The makers of the Prabu Solomon film 'Haathi Mere Saathi' have released the video of the 'jungle anthem of the year' in 3 languages. Have a look at the video.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Haathi Mere Saathi

Relationship of man and nature is explored in a beautiful new song of the upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. Makers of the film shared the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu video song through their social media accounts. The song is titled 'Shukriya' in Hindi, 'Chitike Se Aa Chirugaali' in Telugu and 'Thaalaattu Paadum' in Tamil and it has been labelled as 'the jungle theme of the year'.

Have a look:

Read | Zoya Hussain looks fierce in the latest poster of her upcoming film 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Read | Rana Daggubati says 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is an incredible film

For the unversed, Haathi Mere Saathi explores the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. It is based on the unfortunate event of human encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. It traces the story of a man who lives most of his life in the jungle with the sole purpose of protecting the animals.

Read | Pulkit Samrat's BTS video from 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is too cute to miss

About the film

Directed by Prabu Solomon, the trilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi was shot in two different countries, India and Thailand. It was shot in four forest locales in Kerala, Mahabaleshwar, and Mumbai and took 250 days to complete the shoot. The film features actors Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2020.

Read | Rana Daggubati sheds 30 kilos for 'Haathi Mere Saathi', shares his weight loss secret

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
