'Haathi Mere Saathi' Song 'Dheeme Dheeme' Review: Soulful Lyrics Strike A Chord

Rana Daggubati's upcoming drama film Haathi Mere Saathi's release is widely anticipated by his fans. As they wait for the film to release, a new song from Haathi Mere Saathi released on March 9, titled Dheeme Dheeme. The song has garnered over 7.5K views within an hour of uploading. Here's the review of Dheeme Dheeme song from Haathi Mere Saathi.

Dheeme Dheeme song review

The song starts with the camera panning over the dense forest and Pulkit Samrat's character greeting his elephant lovingly. He also sits on its trunk and the elephant lifts him up. He is also seen playing with the animal and riding him throughout the jungle. A group of hunters enter the jungle and a woman wanders away from the group and comes across Pulkit's elephant. She feeds it fruits and also pets it. Pulkit is star-struck when he sees this.

A group of hunters are practising how to shoot using their rifles. Pulkit is seen sitting on a cliff and looking at the sprawling jungle below him. Rana Daggubati wakes up shaken from a sudden noise and sees a tendril wrapped around his finger. This seems to have amazed him very much and tries to unwind it from his finger. The song is entirely shot in the jungle and the rapport between Pulkit and the elephant is fun to watch.

The music in this song is extremely soothing to hear. The lyrics of the song about asking one's though to take a trip down memory lane and remembering a past lover. The song then talks about snapping out of one's reverie and looking at reality. This song makes one hum its lyrics as soon as hearing it. The song is sung by Adriz Ghosh and the music for the same is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Haathi Mere Saathi: Release date, cast and other details

This movie is a Tamil drama film that is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi as well. The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles. The movie is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

