'Haathi Mere Saathi's' 'Dheeme Dheeme' Song Out: Fans Call The Track 'mind Blowing'

Rana Daggubati's upcoming drama film Haathi Mere Saathi is gearing up for its release. The makers released a new song from the film Dheeme Dheeme on March 9, 2021. The song garnered over 10K views within three of its release. Music lovers are showering a lot of love on the track by commenting on it.

Haathi Mere Saathi's Dheeme Dheeme song fan reactions

The song speaks about taking a trip down a memory to remember a past lover. But the singer also reminds the listeners to come back to reality. The song has soft music and has mellow lyrics as well. This sombre track has been sung Adriz Ghosh and the music is composed by Shantanu Moitra. The lyrics of this song have been penned by Swanand Kirkire. As soon as listeners heard the song, they rushed in to comment about how soulful the music of the track is. Many have also appreciated Pulkit Samrat's performance and also deemed the song as the 'song of the year'. See their reactions below:

Haathi Mere Saathi's release date, cast and other details

This Tamil drama film is simultaneously filmed in Telugu and Hindi as well. It is a Prabh Solomon directorial and stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles. The trailer of the film released on March 4. The movie will showcase the tussle between a minister who wants a build a huge complex in the middle of a forest that is home to elephants and a man who has spent his entire life taking care of these elephants and will go to any extent to save the animals' habitat. The trailer also saw a lot of action and stunts performed by Rana. The film is slated to release on March 26, 2021.

Rana Daggubatti's movies

Rana Daggubatti has starred in some blockbuster movies like Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Baahubali, Rudramadevi, Ghazi and Nene Raju Nene Mantri. The actor has a packed 2021 as he has several movies lined up to be released. One of his most anticipated releases is Virata Parvam. This period drama film is directed by Venu Udugula and stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand.

