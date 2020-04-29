'Had A Very Great Tuning': Deepak Dobriyal On His Relationship With Irrfan Khan

Actor Deepak Dobriyal, who co-starred with Irrfan Khan in his last movie Angrezi Medium, recalled his relationship with the legendary superstar saying that both had a "very great tuning" as colleagues and in face of his illness, Irrfan remained positive always. Dobriyal had played the role of 'Gopi Bansal', Champak Bansal's (Irrfan) cousin in the movie.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dobriyal said, "We knew this (Irrfan's illness) from his 2018 tweet which had stunned us then. He had a very positive approach to life and art since and never made the crew realize what he was going through. He used to act with such enthusiasm and involvement. We had a great tuning among us; reading scripts, poems and sharing ideas that reflected in the movies."

We were shooting this time last year

Deepak Dobriyal also said that Irrfan Khan had offered him to join Blackmail and Qareeb Qareeb Single, but he had to decline for some reason. "We were shooting this time last year in Udaipur (for Angrezi Medium) and a year later, this thing is hard to digest... Such an actor is born once a generation. Being with him, one learns a lot of things and go for the real thing. I am amazed by the love he gets, it's so heartening to know that the whole of India loves him so much. It's very hard now."

Irrfan Khan passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday aged 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. He was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery in the presence of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sudhir Mishra, Surekha Sikri react

Film director Sudhir Mishra and TV actress Surekha Sikri also spoke to Republic TV, expressing their shock and sorrow over Irrfan Khan's untimely demise. Mishra lauded the legacy of Khan and showered a load of compliments on him. Surekha Sikri said that the actor was "tender and understanding artist".

Our Irrfan has gone ! Actor , ( for me a co-writer ) , humanist , secular and spiritual . A man in search of beauty , meaning and a connection with the universe . He was brutally honest , yet very kind . And that smile , how I’ll miss that smile ! — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 29, 2020

