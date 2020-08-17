Citing Sushant's 'plans, Clarity, Dreams, Energy, Aura', Kushal Zaveri Shreds 'depression'

While speaking to Republic Media Network, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Kushal Zaveri spoke about the 'clarity' and 'energy' that Sushant had regarding his future ambitions and plans debunking the whole depression theory that was floated shortly after the actor was allegedly found hanging in his Bandra flat. "In 2018, he called me once to meet me and that's when he told me everything about his future plans. I was very excited. He asked me to join his team which I said yes to at that time. I also wanted to do something different and then I stayed with him for almost 8 to 9 months till February 2019. That was the last time I met him," said Kushal.

'Was working on virtual reality projects'

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's future projects he said, "When I last met him, he told me he wanted to start his own company. He actually did with Varun Mathur called Innsaei Ventures. He was planning to develop a few things in virtual reality and future reality. He had a lot of clarity on these things. He wanted to develop a virtual reality gaming and content-based company in the next few years."

'A role model for the TV industry'

Kushal Zaveri had met Sushant back in 2008 when the former was directing daily soap- 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and then later on Sushant's breakthrough serial 'Pavitra Rishta'. "For almost four years we worked every day on the set. So that was the base of our friendship. We were very close to each other then and then after that, he went on to do films. He had a different set of people, a different group. So after that, we distanced ourselves for a bit for five to six years but we used to be in touch. He used to call me after his films and asked me for feedback," said Zaveri.

Speaking about Sushant's memory that he will always cherish, Zaveri said, "His energy, it was infectious. His aura used to attract people. His plans, his clarity, his dreams and ambitions attracted me as well. He was like a role model to everyone working in the TV industry."

Earlier, Republic had accessed their WhatsApp chats from just 13 days before Sushant's death.

