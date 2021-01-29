'Had the best time': Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari at Kaziranga National Park

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next Anubhav Sinha's untitled spy thriller in the North East, recently went on a safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The actor who is always fascinated by the wildlife and its beauty cherished the opportunity that he received to go on a jungle safari and explore nature. According to news agency ANI, the actor called himself a “wildlife enthusiast” and said, “I have cherished opportunities to go on safaris.”

Ayushmann Khurrana visits Kaziranga National Park

“I went to Kaziranga National Park and I have to admit that I had the best time. I had an amazing time spotting rhinos, deer, and elephants.” The Bala actor also shared how much he loves to explore India. He feels that one cannot just get over the rich and varied culture of the country. Elucidating upon the same, he said, “I have always been awed by our country's rich diversity and there is so much for all of us to explore. This incredible experience at Kaziranga will always be etched in my heart forever.”

For the 36-year-old actor, the memory of visiting the National park has been etched in his memory for lifelong. Further, he shared his willingness to "reignite" his passion for exploring the wildlife more so that he can create more memories that will stay for long. Sharing his views on the same, the actor opined,

"I had also visited the Mudumalai wildlife sanctuary in the past and had an incredible experience there too. After visiting Kaziranga, I have to admit that I would love to reignite my passion for wildlife in the times to come and make incredible memories that will surely last for a lifetime.”

Ayushmann also had a great time while showcasing his cricket skills while playing the sport in between the shots. The actor took to Instagram and shared a series of videos where he can be seen enjoying a game of cricket with his fellow cast and crew members. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming Abhishek Kapoor directorial film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Apart from Ayushmann, the film will also star actress Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

