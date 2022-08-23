'Haddi': Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Noir Drama's Motion Poster Unveiled; See

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to impress fans with his impeccable acting skills in the forthcoming film Haddi. Touted to be a noir revenge drama, the upcoming project will witness Siddiqui in a never-before-seen avatar.

Ever since the project was announced there is a massive buzz among fans and they are eagerly waiting for an update on the same. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui headed to his social media handle and unveiled the film's motion poster which fueled fans' excitement levels.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares Haddi's motion poster

On Tuesday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his social media handle and treated fans with Haddi's intriguing motion poster. In the clip, Nawaz is giving some major boss lady vibes as he is seen sitting on a sofa with an intense look on his face. Moreover, he is all dolled up in a silver gown with glamorous hair and makeup. Sharing the poster, the actor wrote in the caption, "Crime has never looked this good before. #Haddi, a noir revenge drama starring @Nawazuddin._siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. Filming begins, releasing in 2023. (sic)"

Take a look:

As soon as the post came online fans were surprised to see Nawaz's new avatar. One of the users wrote, "Wow !! This looks very interesting. I'm so excited sir. All the best (sic)". A second user commented, "He's an Oscar-level artist (sic)", and a third worte wrote, "What an actor man (sic)." Several others dropped fire and heart emoijs on Siddiqui's post.

For the unversed, Haddi is directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It is produced by Zee Studios, Raadhika Nanda and Sanjay Saha of Anandita Studios. It's co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. Haddi is scheduled to release in 2023.

Nawazudding Siddiqui's upcoming projects

On the workfront, Nawaz was last seen playing the role of a gangster, Laila, in Heropanti 2. Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. He will next be seen in a small role in Holy Cow. The film stars Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Bhatt in pivotal roles.

(Image: @nawazuddin._siddiqui/Instagram)