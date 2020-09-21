Crime Thriller ‘Halahal’ Starring Sachin Khedekar And Barun Sobti Streaming Now

One of the most awaited original crime thriller film Halahal which is inspired by true events is now streaming on Eros Now. The film which is a crime thriller one, will not only give fans a sneak peek into the captivating storyline but shall also showcase top-notch performances by lead actors Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti. The two actors in the film are all set to create a storm of entertainment with this movie.

Halahal streaming on Eros Now

Apart from the gripping storyline, the heart touching narrative chronicles a journey of a father in the pursuit to find the truth about his daughter's death which shall numb you to the core and will definitely strike the emotional chords of all viewers. The film is directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri.

The film Halahal sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames. The film highlights the endearing relationship between a father and his daughter and also takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions with Dr. Sharma (Sachin Khedkar) and Officer Yusuf Qureshi (Barun Sobti) as they get involved in a dramatic yet chaotic situation in their pursuit of the truth. The film showcases numerous hues of a determined father, a scrupulous cop, and a relentless chase to unearth facts. This storyline filled with suspense will definitely draw all your attention to the events that completely changed the lives of characters of the film. The intriguing performances of the actors and dialogues of the film are sure to keep the fans on their toes to know more about the rising suspense. Actor Sachin Khedkar reposted the poster of the film on his Instagram page and wrote, “The hunt for the truth behind Archana's death has now begun! Watch #Halahal, streaming now on Eros Now.”

Sometime back, the makers of the film released the trailer which received immense appreciation from the fans on social media. Halahal trailer depicts the story of the sudden demise of a girl which is framed as suicide by the officials. The father of the dead girl (played by Sachin Khedekar) seeks helps from a cop (played by Barun Sobti). The Halahal trailer shows how the father completely relies on the cop as he is assured that her daughter’s brutal murder was covered up as a suicide. The duo then embarks on a journey to find out what went wrong and how the girl’s fate was turned into dust. The great on-screen chemistry of Sachin and Barun has kept fans hooked to its gripping plot. From their accent to imagery, everything in the trailer has intrigued fans towards the story of this heinous murder. The dark tone of the storyline and the lead actors have created a tremendous buzz online.

