Halloween 2021: Kareena Kapoor's Son Taimur Has Other Plans While Kids Play Dressup

On the occasion of Halloween 2021, several star kids are dressing up for spooky-themed parties. From Inaaya Kemmu to Mehr Bedi, toddlers of Bollywood actors are celebrating the festival with pumpkin baskets and treats. But, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur has a different plan for the day. Kareena recently shared how Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating the spooky festival.

Kareena Kapoor is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with her husband Saif Ali Khan and two sons. Taking to Instagram, Kareena recently shared Taimur's plan for the day. In the photo, Taimur was seen sitting on the side of a vintage indoor pool. He wore a pair of shorts and had a glass of some beverage before him. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Checking out everybody Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool." She also added several hashtags, including "My son," "desert vibes" and "Halloween 2021." Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the photo. Priyanka Chopra was drooling over Taimur as she dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Arjun Kapoor was stunned with the size of the glass sitting before Taimur. He wrote, "This glass is bigger than him." Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora also showered love on Taimur.

Taimur Ali Khan had a Halloween party before leaving for Rajasthan. In a few photos shared by the party planner, Taimur had a fun time and a rooftop Halloween celebration with his friends. In the photos, Taimur was donning a cowboy outfit. He wore a white t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He also had a ghost painted on his face.

Some glimpses of Kareena's Rajasthan trip

Kareena Kapoor is regularly sharing photos on Instagram from her Rajasthan trip. She recently shared a photo of her taking a stroll in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Hanging around." She shared another photo of Taimur sitting on a platform. Taimur donned a striped t-shirt, white pants and yellow shoes. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "with the love of my life," and added a red heart emoji. Amid the sunny days of Rajasthan, Kareena recently shared a photo of her shadow, featuring her hair tied in a bun. She wrote, "It's bunday in Rajasthan."

