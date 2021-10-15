Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar Asked To Appear Before Delhi HC In Connection To Film 'Faraaz'

Director Hansal Mehta and T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar have been asked to appear before the Delhi High Court on October 28, in connection with their upcoming film, Faraaz. The film is based on 2016 Bangladesh’s deadliest terror attack. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the families of two victims, Tarishi Jain and Abinta Kabir, who died in the 2016 Dhaka terrorist attack, have filed a suit against the makers. Yatin Grover, who is representing them, told the leading daily that the film’s name is based on the two victims’ friends, Faraaz.

While sharing details on the same, Yatin told the newspaper that Faraaz was also a victim of the attack. He claimed that Hansal and others are making a film on the attack, and they have named it Faraaz. A legal notice has been sent to them and they are apprehensive of the fact that the makers will also portray his clients’ daughters in the film as well without their consent. Yatin later called it an ‘infringement on the right to privacy.’

The lawyer representing the family members of the victim further said that the makers gave a ‘very vague’ when they had reached out to them about the film. Grover elucidated upon the statement and said that the makers said that whatever they are going to do, is in the public domain. He mentioned that the makers stated that they would take the material needed for the film online and all that. So after great thought, he admitted that his client decided to seek help from the law, and submitted the documents they had regarding the case.

The makers of the film have not yet disclosed the release date and trailer of the film, and yet the lawyer told the daily that his clients have asked for a special screening so that they know nothing is portrayed wrong. Yatin said that they have reserved their rights, sought prayers to completely injunct the film, and to not use Faraaz’s name as it is connected closely with their daughters’ lives.

The lawyer also reveals that the makers of the film are contradicting themselves. He points out to interviews given by them previously where they said their film was based on true events, and in their reply to the notice, they said it was a fictionalised version of the attack and has nothing to do with the girls.

