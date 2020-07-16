Hansal Mehta Shares Worry On Friend's COVID Result; Says It's 'precariously Close To All'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday shared through Twitter that someone close to him has tested positive for COVID. He urged his fans and followers on social media to follow the safety guidelines amid the pandemic as he seemed to warn that the virus is "precariously close to us" now. The filmmaker also wrote that he's aware of the uphill struggle for getting the tests and treatment done for COVID patients.

He wrote, "Somebody close to me, a dear colleague has tested COVID positive. It is still a struggle to get timely tests and even more uphill to get treatment (for most people) as I'm realising in his case. Try to be as safe as possible. The virus is now precariously close to all of us."

Hansal Mehta's opinion and concern about the deadly virus' chances of catching up with everyone stems from the recent cases of COVID among celebrities in the film and television industry. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya have been afflicted with the virus and are currently undergoing treatment for the same. Many TV celebs including Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh have also tested positive for COVID.

The availability of tests and the drugs to treat the infection have been a cause for concern throughout the country. Veteran actor Soni Razdan had also shared a similar incidence where her friend's mother had contracted the virus. She took to Twitter and shared that her friend had to pull "massive strings" to get a bed and the right drugs for the treatment.

Mumbai COVID cases

As on Wednesday evening, Mumbai had1390 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 62 new deaths. The BMC had also reported 1197 new recoveries, taking the cured tally to 67,830. Mumbai, which amounts to 34.92% of the state's COVID-19 cases, has all in all 96,253 cases and 5464 fatalities.

Mumbai's recovery rate has maintained at 70% during this week while the growth rate is at 1.34%. The BMC has reported that 4,08,320 samples have been tested with a positivity rate at 23.57%. Moreover, the city has 121 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 212 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

