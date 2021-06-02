Hansal Mehta's Father Passes Away, The Filmmaker Pens A Heartfelt Note

Popular Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently shared that he lost his father. He took to his official Twitter handle and shared the unfortunate news with everyone. He also shared an emotional note to pay tributes to his late father and share the news with everyone. Sharing a throwback picture with his father, Hansal Mehta called him the ‘most handsome man in the world’.

Hansal Mehta pens down an emotional note to share the news of the unfortunate demise of his father

Hansal Mehta is known for his popular web series Scam 1992. He took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture with his father. In the caption of the post, he thanked his father for the unconditional he received. Hansal Mehta also called him his legend and his hero. He wrote, “I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero.” Here is a look at Hansal Mehta’s Twitter post.

Hansal Mehta's father passes away

I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero. pic.twitter.com/JkISj0mrKA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2021

Celebrities pay their condolences

As soon as he shared this tweet, a lot of people paid their condolences in the thread of the tweet. Various celebrities also paid their tributes to Hansal Mehta's father. Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!!” Saiyami Kher also shared her condolences while Vikram Chandra shared, “So sorry to hear this. Condolences with you and the whole family.” Many celebrities like Vishal Dadlani, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Atul Kasbekar, Guneet Monga commented on the post to pay their tribute.

Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 2, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and your family sir...🙏 — Aahana Kumra ❤︎❤︎ (@AahanaKumra) June 2, 2021

Deepest condolences Hansal ❤️🙏🏻 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 2, 2021

🙏🏽



My deepest condolences to you and the family, @mehtahansal. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 2, 2021

Deepest condolences 🙏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 2, 2021

Earlier, Hansal Mehta and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. He had shared this news on social media. He had tweeted, “6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery.” He had thanked all the healthcare works for their effort and had also advised everyone to be cautious.

6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery. (contd.) — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 11, 2021

Hansal Mehta's movies

Hansal Mehta is a renowned director, writer, and producer. He started his career with the television show Khana Khazana and later shifted his focus to films. Some of the popular Hansal Mehta's movies are Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!, City Lights, Aligarh, Simran, Omerta, Shahid among others. He also won the national award for best direction for his 2013 movie Shahid.

Image: Hansal Mehta's Instagram

