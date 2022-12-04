Last Updated:

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya Groove Together At Sangeet Night; Check Photos & Videos

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with fiance & businessman Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday, December 4, at the Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. 

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HANSIKA.OFFICIAAL


Hansika Motwani is just moments away from tying the knot with fiance Sohael Kathuriya, with glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities making rounds on social media.

The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated their Sangeet ceremony recently and even danced to some chart-breaking tracks for their guests. In photos and videos shared online, Hansika is dressed in a pink lehenga as she shared the stage with her fiance, who wore a black embellished sherwani. The duo is getting married today, December 4 at Mundotta Fort in Jaipur. 

Hansika Motwani & fiance Sohael Kathuriya groove together at Sangeet ceremony

A number of clips have emerged on social media, where Hansika and Sohael could be seen making a grand entry hand-in-hand while the crowd cheered for them. They also danced to a number of songs, while many photos gave a sneak peek into their candid moments. Take a look. 

READ | Hansika Motwani, Sohael Kathuriya's pre-wedding festivities kickstart with Mata Ki Chowki

Before this, the couple also enjoyed a Sufi night as a part of their festivities. Earlier glimpses from their Mehendi ceremony as well as the Mata Ki Chowki ceremony were also shared on social media. According to a Hindustan Times report, other events like a polo match, casino-themed party, etc, were also planned for the guests. 

READ | 'Best bachelorette ever': Hansika Motwani enjoys super bash with her girl squad; WATCH

Hansika Motwani's dreamy proposal in Paris 

For the proposal, Sohael went down on one knee as he asked Hansika to marry him. Sharing photos from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever." Reacting to it, her fiance commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.”

READ | Hansika Motwani jets off to Jaipur with family ahead of wedding with Sohael Khaturiya
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HANSIKA.OFFICIAAL)

READ | Inside Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya's intimate mehendi ceremony
READ | Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya make dreamy entry for Sufi night in matching finery
First Published:
COMMENT