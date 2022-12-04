Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya Groove Together At Sangeet Night; Check Photos & Videos

Hansika Motwani is just moments away from tying the knot with fiance Sohael Kathuriya, with glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities making rounds on social media.

The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated their Sangeet ceremony recently and even danced to some chart-breaking tracks for their guests. In photos and videos shared online, Hansika is dressed in a pink lehenga as she shared the stage with her fiance, who wore a black embellished sherwani. The duo is getting married today, December 4 at Mundotta Fort in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani & fiance Sohael Kathuriya groove together at Sangeet ceremony

A number of clips have emerged on social media, where Hansika and Sohael could be seen making a grand entry hand-in-hand while the crowd cheered for them. They also danced to a number of songs, while many photos gave a sneak peek into their candid moments. Take a look.

Before this, the couple also enjoyed a Sufi night as a part of their festivities. Earlier glimpses from their Mehendi ceremony as well as the Mata Ki Chowki ceremony were also shared on social media. According to a Hindustan Times report, other events like a polo match, casino-themed party, etc, were also planned for the guests.

Hansika Motwani's dreamy proposal in Paris

For the proposal, Sohael went down on one knee as he asked Hansika to marry him. Sharing photos from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Hansika wrote, "Now and Forever." Reacting to it, her fiance commented, "I love you my life #NowAndForever.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HANSIKA.OFFICIAAL)