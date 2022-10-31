Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot On Dec 4; Know All About Her Glitzy Wedding Festivities

Actor Hansika Motwani who is known for her role in films like Ka Suroor, Power, and more, is reportedly set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend on December 4. As per Hindustan Times, the festivities shall begin on December 2 and the wedding will take place in Jaipur.

The wedding will be a low-key affair with close friends and family members in attendance who will be flying to Jaipur. The leading daily shared that the wedding rituals will take place on December 4’s evening, with the Haldi ceremony in the morning. December 2 will have Sufi night, followed by Mehendi, and Sangeet the next day.

Hansika Motwani's wedding details revealed

As per various media reports, it is believed that the two families will also indulge in a polo match. A casino themed after party is slated for the fourth’s evening. With just a month left for the festivities to begin, the family members have set up a dress code and theme for every festivity.

The venue of the wedding is Mundota Fort in Jaipur. A mutual friend of the couple spilled beans about the wedding and told Hindustan Times that the Koi Mil Gaya actor is getting married to her boyfriend, who she has been seeing for a few years now.

While the identity of the groom is yet to be revealed officially, however, as per various media reports, it is believed that Motwani’s beau, Sohael Kathuriya, is a businessman from Mumbai.

IMAGE: Instagram/ihansika