Hansika Motwani visits Golden Temple with mother, shares pics while seeking blessings

Actress Hansika Motwani is currently enjoying her family time in Amritsar as she visited the Golden Temple to seek blessings. Manav Manglani took to Instagram and shared a picture of the actress posing with her family and relatives while seeking blessings early morning at the temple. Hansika can be seen wearing a blue lehenga while posing with her mother at the temple.

Hansika Motwani visits Golden Temple with friends and family

One of the pictures showed her seeking blessings while the others saw her posing with her mother and her best friend. “#HansikaMotwani with mom and close friend seeks blessings at #goldentemple in #punjab last evening #prayers #love,” Manav captioned. The Koi Mil Gaya actress, who felt blessed to visit the serene shrines in Amritsar, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the trip. She gave a view of the beautiful temple and the weather.

The actress was earlier papped at the Mumbai airport with her mother before leaving for Amritsar. She looked absolutely stunning in an oversized blazer teamed up with a black crop top. Meanwhile, on the work front, working as a child actor in Bollywood, Hansika got her main lead in the Telugu movie Desamuduru for which she was critically acclaimed. Hansika Motwani's songs such as Open the Tasmac and Maanja from the Movie Maan Karate, Gentleman from Kandireega, and Pilla Neevalla from the movie Denikaina Ready are popular among her fans. She is going to a part of the Telegu film 105 minutes which will be helmed by Raja Dussa. The actress has already started prepping for her role in the upcoming film. The film is slated to kick-start the shooting schedule from May 3. Apart from the forthcoming film.

(Image credit: manav.manglani/ Instagram)

