Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee And Others Extend Wishes

The whole nation is celebrating Hanuman Jayanti today (April 6). The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. The day is celebrated by Hindu devotees as it marks the birth of Lord Hanuman, the incarnation of Lord Shiva. The festival usually takes place on the Purnima tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. On the auspicious occasion, several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Dutt, and Rahul Dev among others took to social media and extended their warm wishes. Take a look.

Celebrities extend wishes on Hanuman Jayanti

Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on Twitter. In the photo, Lord Hanuman can be seen carrying Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on his shoulders. Sharing the photo, he wished his fans and wrote, "T 4609 - श्री हनुमान जी के प्राकट्योत्सव की मंगलप्रद शुभकामनाएँ."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Manoj Bajpayee shared a video and extend his warm wishes. He wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti, may his eternal messages of devotion, strength and resilience inspire us in our daily lives. Wish you and your family a blessed #HanumanJayanti #HanumanJanmotsav."

Take a look at his tweet below:

On this auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti, may his eternal messages of devotion, strength and resilience inspire us in our daily lives. 🙏🏼 Wish you and your family a blessed #HanumanJayanti #HanumanJanmotsav pic.twitter.com/VyBvF83eW4 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 6, 2023

Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of Lord Hanuman and tweeted, "Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with unwavering faith, strength, and wisdom on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with unwavering faith, strength, and wisdom on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/KCgoD1G5DA — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) April 6, 2023

Actor Rahul Dev also wished his fans on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. He tweeted, "Bajrang Bali Ki Jai! He's the epitome of devotion ... Omnipresent, Omnipotent, Omniscient, Omnibenevolent and All Pervading ....... Wishing a very Happy and Blessed #HanumanJayanti to all."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Bajrang Bali Ki Jai! He's the epitome of devotion ... Omnipresent, Omnipotent, Omniscient, Omnibenevolent and All Pervading .......

Wishing a very Happy and Blessed #HanumanJayanti to all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/TRshidlZ2e — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) April 6, 2023

Hanuman Jayanti is also known as Bajrangbali Jayanti, Anjaneya Jayanti, Hanumanth Jayanti and Hanuman Janmotsav.