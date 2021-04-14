'Happiness Starts Here': Malaika Arora Flaunts Huge Ring, Fans Ask 'engaged To Arjun?'

Actress Malaika Arora and her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor are often seen stealing attention on social media with their love decked posts. From making several public outings together to spending some moments private, the two stars have always piqued the curiosity of the fans. Recently, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a picture in traditional wear while flaunting a diamond ring. As soon as she shared the picture, fans were quick to guess whether the two are engaged.

Malaika Arora shares a cryptic post

Malaika shared the picture and wrote, “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Check out @ornaz_com If you're planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn't it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring." Fans started suspecting whether the two stars are engaged and asked about the ring. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma'am, and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir." Another user asked the actress whether she is engaged to Arjun?” A third user congratulated the two couple for starting a life together.

Earlier, in a live interview with Bollywood Hungama, one of the fans asked Arjun about his marriage plans, he replied, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now. Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?”

Some time back,, the two stars spent an evening together while going for a stroll by the sea. Apart from strolling and witnessing the beauty of the place, the two stars had a great time enjoying a beautiful sunset and shared a picture of a stunning pond with the setting sun in the background. He captioned the picture and wrote, "Sunday Funday with Malaika Arora." Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor last graced the silver screen with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, opposite Parineeti Chopra. He plays the role of a Haryanvi police officer, Pinky Dahiya. He will now be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhoot Police, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

(Image credit: Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.