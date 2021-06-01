'Happy' Arjun Kapoor Welcomes June With Infectious Smile; Asks Fans To Guess The Reason

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Tuesday, treated his 11.5M Instagram followers with his latest multiple-picture post, in which he can be seen flashing his ear-to-ear smile. Interestingly, in the photos, Arjun can be seen sporting a casual avatar in a red-colour checks shirt and a white round-neck tee teamed up with a pair of black denim. While flaunting his beard look, the actor also wore red-tinted glasses for one click and black-tinted glasses for another snap. Instagramming the multiple-picture post, he wrote a brief caption, which read, "June is here. Arjun is happy, any guesses why?", along with a guessing face emoji.

Happy Arjun Kapoor welcomes June:

Within a couple of hours, the multiple-picture post of the Ki & Ka actor managed to bag over 50k double-taps and is still counting. Arjun's sister Anshula dropped a red-heart emoji while Dutch football player Mario Melchiot commented, "Hope the smile is about the game boss". While a section of fans showered compliments on Arjun, a handful of followers made assumptions in the comments section.

The most common reason speculated by fans was that June is Arjun's birthday month. Meanwhile, a few speculated that Arjun is happy because his latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has earned praises from the critics and the audience alike. However, the actor has not confirmed any of the reason yet.

A peek into Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, the 2 States actor is an avid social media user as he keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts and upcoming projects. His media feed is currently flooded with appreciation posts for his latest release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In fact, in his previous, he can be seen watching the Dibanker Banerjee directorial along with his pet dog, Max. For the caption, the actor wrote, "Even max managed to find the time to watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar after hearing the rave reviews... have u seen it yet?".

On the work front, the 35-year-old actor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. For the future, the actor has multiple upcoming releases in his kitty, including Bhoot Police. The upcoming multi-starrer film will also feature Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

IMAGE: ARJUN KAPOOR'S IG

