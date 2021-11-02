With people becoming more conscious about their health, Ayurveda has taken a front seat where people are inheriting natural herbs from plants. Ayurveda Day is celebrated every year on Dhanteras to spread awareness about the importance of Ayurveda in our daily lives. Besides, National Ayurveda Day is observed to focus on the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles. Today, on the special occasion, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gave an insight thought about the importance of Ayurveda.

Mira explained in a lengthy note that Ayurveda does not stand for natural herbs like Amla, Neem, and Ashwagandha, it is science beyond that. Mira explained that Ayurveda is the “process of “knowing thyself” and the continuous evolution of the self. "Ayurveda is the ultimate exercise of self-realisation”, she said. Ayurveda has been practiced in India since ancient times. It involves various concepts of immunity but the most important ones are Bala - the concept of strength, Vyadhi Kshamathwa - the concept of resistance to illness development, and Ojas - the concept of supreme resilience. Further, Mira shared her thoughts on how Ayurveda has also proved to be a source of mental balance and also helps with digestion.

Mira Rajput explains the importance of Ayurveda

“Interestingly at the ‘heart’ of Ayurveda is Digestion. It isn’t just what the body (sharir) feeds on, but what the mind (satwa), the senses (indriya), and the spirit (atma) digest too. It is as much about internal balance, as it is about harmony with nature and being in-tune with it; the movement of the sun, seasons, the quality of the wind, the virya (inherent quality) of the products, and the way the body responds to it. Let’s celebrate Ayurveda Day by making it a part of our life. For it is essentially, understanding who we are and caring for the body not with fear but with kindness and knowledge. The wisdom of our Indian heritage deserves our respect for it is still relevant more than 3,000 years later”, she wrote.

At last, Mira concluded her post with a thoughtful note and wrote, “ Eat with your heart, digest with your soul and heal through the gut. For all of you celebrating Dhanteras, wish you all health & wellness, for Health is Wealth. Happy Ayurveda Day. Forever grateful to my mentor, guide, and teacher Dr. Uppoor @sudhindrauppoor.” Mira is one such celebrity who is often seen advocating the advantages of yoga, using ayurvedic concoctions to help boost immunity.

IMAGE: Instagram/MiraKapoor