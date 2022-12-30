'Happy Birthday Chotu': Parineeti Chopra Shares Cute Post For Mom Reena

Parineeti Chopra, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post for her mother Reena Chopra on her birthday. The 'Saina' actor shared a picture with her mom, in which, they can be seen posing in cozy outfits and smiling for the camera.

"I could say a million things, but I'll stick to the simple truth - YOU ARE THE BEST MOM IN THE WORLD. There will never be anyone more graceful, dignified, funny, strong, caring, sacrificing and inspiring. Also, giggly. Mainly giggly. Happy bdayy Chotu! Glad you’re not tall, because most of our jokes would go waste," Pareenti wrote in the heartwarming caption.

Reena Chopra thanked her daughter for the post by dropping a funny comment. “Thaaaank you so much . I love you so much. Glad to be of service to you by being the target of your jokes Love every one of them……….PS thank your stars I don’t take offence,” she wrote.

In the picture, Parineeti can be seen dressed in an orange jacket with a white beanie, black headphones and white sneakers, whereas, her mom Reena can be seen sporting a brown shawl with a black outfit and matching boots.

See Parineeti's adorable post for her mom here:

The Bollywood actor also posted an adorable story where she playfully teased her mom about her height, jokingly calling her ‘chotu’. Parineeti wrote, "Happy bdayy Chotu! Glad you're not tall, because most of our jokes would go waste. @reenachopra.art".

Reena reacted to the picture in a hilarious way saying, "Wow, I make you look good!!"

Veteran actress Neena Gupta also commented on the post saying, "Why u always have nice jackets."

On the work front, Parineeti will be soon seen in 'Chamkila,' marking her first collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The film will also star Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. 'Chamkila' revolves around two popular Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who were assassinated in 1988.