Happy Birthday Jadoo: Hrithik Roshan Wishes 'Koi Mil Gaya' Mate As Film Clocks 18 Years

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media accounts on Sunday, taking a walk down the memory lane as his 2001 Sci-Fi drama Koi Mil Gaya clocked 18 years. Best-known for his roles in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jodhaa Akbar, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik Roshan wished his Koi Mil Gaya mate Jadoo a happy birthday by sharing an emotional post. He wrote, ‘To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars, and made him believe in miracles.’

Posting two images in a slide show, he also recalled that Jadoo entered Rohit’s life at the young age of three and turns 21 today. He wrote, ‘Jadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today.’ He also reached out to his followers and asked them what they thought Jadoo would look like today.

Here’s the post Hrithik Roshan shared on his social media accounts:

The comment section of the post saw the sweetest wishes. Dancer and Choreographer Piyush Bhagat commented on the picture and mentioned that Jadoo made his childhood very special. Bollywood’s acclaimed director and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan also commented on Roshan's post. He wrote, ‘Jadoo is a miracle.’ Rakesh Roshan directed the Hrithik starrer, Koi Mil Gaya. Joining the Roshans, netizens also headed to the comment section to celebrate the occasion of 18 years since the release of the blockbuster movie.

More about Koi Mil Gaya

With its release in 2003, Koi Mil Gaya revolves around a developmentally challenged young man, who tries to walk in his father’s footsteps and communicate with extraterrestrials. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Preity Zinta and Rekha. Apart from directing the movie, Rakesh Roshan also appeared on screen for a cameo role.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He also played the lead role in Super 30 opposite Mrunal Thakur. In the future, Roshan will reportedly team up with Saif Ali Khan for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha. He will also star in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

Picture Credits: Hrithik Roshan-Instagram

