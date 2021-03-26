Happy Birthday Madhoo: 15 Facts About The 'Thalaivi' Actress You May Not Know

Film actor Madhoo who shot to fame and won millions of hearts with her role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie Roja is celebrating her 52nd birthday today. The actor has proved her versatility by playing a variety of characters in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada cinema. The actor has managed to swoon the audience with her fresh face charm, her dance movements and perfect expressions. On her birthday let's take a look at Madhoo's facts that are interesting and tell us more about the Thalaivi actor.

Madhoo's trivia and interesting facts

Madhoo is the cousin of iconic actor Hema Malini. Her father P Raghunathan is Hema Malini's uncle.

Madhoo's father P Raghunathan was a famous movie producer. her mother passed away from cancer when Madhoo was 13 years old.

Madhoo is also Juhi Chawla's sister in law as her spouse is the first cousin of Juhi's husband Jay Mehta.

Before making her debut as an actor in 1991 with Azhagan, Madhoo worked in the South film industry as a child actor and was fondly known as Baby Madhu Malini.

Madhoo's first debut was supposed to be with Ajay Devgn in Phool Aur Kaante but instead, Azhagan released first and she made her debut opposite Mammooty, Bhanupriya and Geetha in the Tamil flick.

Madhoo is married to businessman Anand Shah since 1999 and has two daughter Amaya and Keia.

Madhoo worked in an approximate total of 30 movies between 1990 to 2002.

The actor took a break from films for nearly 6 years after the release of her film with Jackie Shroff titled Mulaqaat in 2002.

The actor made her comeback in 2008 with the film Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha.

Madhoo is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Other than being an actor, Madhoo was also the host of the DD national television program Chitrahar which featured song clips of Bollywood movies.

The actor is currently the host of DD national's music television series Rangoli.

According to Bollywood Life, Madhoo was not the first choice for Roja. In fact, Mani Ratman had first approached Aishwarya and Manisha Koirala and for the lead role and when they declined, the movie fell into Madhoo's lap. Mani Ratnam had also considered Karishma Kapoor to play the role of a Kashmiri girl in Roja but she was out of budget.

The actor had enrolled in an acting course at Roshan Taneja's School of Acting but she was not highly thought of and was rejected by the school for her looks.

The rejection only made her come back stronger and Madhoo underwent a major physical makeover by taking up jogging and swimming to lose weight. She also got braces to straighten her teeth, cut her hair and learned Hindi to make it big in Bollywood.

Madhoo's movies and upcoming projects

On the work front, Madhoo was last seen in the 2020 movie Nail Polish alongside Arjun Rampal. Her next projects include Raymo, Thalaivi and Ennitu Avasanam. In her upcoming movie Thalaivi, Madhoo will be teaming up with Roja co-star Arvind Swamy after 29 years. Thalaivi also stars Kangana Ranaut who will be playing the titular role and the trailer that recently dropped has been garnering positive responses from the audience.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Madhoo Shah Instagram)