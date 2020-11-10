Happy Birthday Simone Singh: 10 Movies That Are A Testament To Her Versatility

Today marks the 46th birthday of one of the film and television world’s most favorite artists, Simone Singh. Simone Singh first appeared in the 90’s television series Sea Hawks that aired on Doordarshan. Since then, the tenacious actress has portrayed a multitude of characters. Simone Singh's career spans over 20 years and many outings.

Her long and illustrious career comprises of characters that come from all walks of life. Some may remember her as the regal begum Heena from the hit 90’s television series of the same name, while some may know her as the all-sacrificing mother to Sara Ali Khan’s Zoey from Love Aaj Kal. Some may also recall her scenes as Sneha Patel, the over-imposing mother to Maanvi Gagroo’s Siddhi from Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please! Simone Singh’s Bollywood films is proof of the mettle that she is made of and the creative spark that lies within.

In order to honor the ever so young actress, here is a curated list of ten of the most notable Simone Singh’s movies:

1) Kal Ho Naa Ho

One of Simone Singh’s Bollywood films is Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. Her convincing performance in the 2003 blockbuster feature presentation was both brilliant and frightening in equal measures.

2) Ek Rishtaa The Bond Of Love

The 2001 Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starrer Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love is probably one of the first of Simone Singh's Bollywood films that crossed the 100-crore mark (After adjusting for inflation). But, it surely deserves some credit for honest and sincere performances on the part of its cast members. One of those is by Simone Singh, who essays the part of Priya Kapoor in this star-studded ensemble.

3) Being Cyrus

Here is one of those Simone Singh’s films where she essayed a much more relatable character. Being Cyrus is a film about life and the various turns that it can take. The feature was one of those films that truly showed the audience the kind of actor that Simone Singh is. This is definitely one of the best Simone Singh's movies.

4) Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham

Simone Singh steps into the shoes of a girl from Chandani Chowk, Rukshaar, who is also a friend to Kajol’s Character in this 2001 dramatic magnum opus. Her character exudes life and defines companionship in this multi-starrer.

5) Bhram

This 2008 Thriller/Drama presentation is one of those Simone Singh’s Bollywood films where she plays the lead character. Bhram is a story about Antara. Antara is an enigmatic supermodel who falls in love with an eligible bachelor. But, things take a dramatic turn when she confronts his brother. This is where Simone Singh gets a show a decent range of acting calibre.

6) 99

This widely-lauded Indie Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Khemmu-starrer was the talk of the town at the time of its release. And so was Simone Singh’s Jahnavi. A brief role, no doubt. But one can see her putting her heart and soul into the character. This can also be considered one of the best films on Simone Singh's career.

7) Lal Kaptaan

This 2019 Saif Ali Khan-frontlined period featurette was a story about redemption and penance. While although the film rested on Saif Ali Khan’s shoulders, Simone Singh’s Begum was also noticed by fans. Begum seems to be a character that Simone Singh seems to have perfected by now.

8) Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Simone Singh’s overbearing and sacrificial mother to Sara Ali Khan’s Zoey in the Imtiaz Ali-directed Love Aaj Kal is one of one of the latest Simone Singh’s Bollywood movies. Here is a film where she gets to display happiness, heartache and everything in between.

9) Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Here is a 2019 film that also features Simone Singh in a supporting role. The film is centered around Karan Deol and his love interest, However, we do get to see Simone Singh shine in each and every scene she gets to.

10 Four More Shots Please!

Amazon Prime Video’s Original Series, Four More Shots Please! is the latest addition to her filmography. Simone Singh’s character is the perfect embodiment of societal expectations and a representative of an overly strict mother who is only initially concerned about the marital status of her daughter, Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo).





