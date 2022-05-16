Happy Birthday Vicky Kaushal: 'Sam Bahadur' To 'Takht', List Of Actor's Upcoming Movies

Vicky Kaushal has carved a niche in Bollywood with his acting finesse, as evident in films like Sardar Udham, Raazi, Uri and more. The actor, who's celebrating his 34th birthday today, has delivered unforgettable performances one after the other, starting right from his debut, Masaan. Kaushal currently has a slew of projects in his pipeline, all of which are highly awaited by the actor's fans. From Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur to Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled project alongside Sara Ali Khan, here's looking at Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films

Sam Bahadur

Vicky will step into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War and the country's first Field Marshal, in Meghna Gulzar's biopic project. It also stars the Dangal duo, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Shaikh in lead roles. Take a look at the actor's first look from the film.

Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky will be seen alongside Kiara Advani in the upcoming romantic comedy film Govinda Naam Mera. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Sara Ali Khan

Vicky will be collaborating with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Laxman Utekar's upcoming project, which is being billed as a sequel to Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. The film's shoot has been wrapped up by the leading duo, with the makers keen on releasing the film in theatres in 2022.

Takht

The action-drama has a sprawling ensemble cast, including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Sumit Roy has penned the film's screenplay. According to media reports, the project is set in the Mughal era, exploring the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VICKYKAUSHALO9)